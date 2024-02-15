In keeping with its mission to enhance its customer experience and grow its brand's footprint, Raleigh, N.C.-based Gregory Poole Equipment Company opened its newest GP Rental store in the state's capital city on Jan. 24., 2024.

Located at 8512 Capital Blvd. in northeast Raleigh, the new store also is the dealership's 10th location that offers rental equipment, according to company Product Support Director Gregory Poole IV.

"All we offer out here is rental," he said. "We have several smaller stores that offer rental parts and service and are similar in size to this Raleigh store, but those locations offer a fuller line of dealer services. Where we put rental stores really depends on which market we are going after and which customer base we are trying to support. We also look at where we are already supporting them well and where we need to do better. Depending on which store you choose, it will either be rental only, rental and service, or rental, parts and service."

Poole added that the GP Rental store on Capital Boulevard is one of the dealership's smaller facilities as it sits on a 2-acre site.

"It will include the smaller half of our Cat rental store line, meaning you will see equipment such as the Cat 299 compact track loader and down on the CTL side as well as Cat 308s and down on the excavator side," he said. "Additionally, we stock a lot of Allied equipment, non-Cat machines, and aerial equipment, including Genie scissor and boom lifts, JLG scissor and boom lifts, plus trenchers, rollers, light towers, and small, tow-behind generators with up to 25 kilowatts of power."

He added that the newest GP Rental store was not in the works for very long, "but we took an opportunity to expand in the Triangle area. We are very bullish on this side of the region and excited about the new customer base we will be able to serve here."

Gregory Poole's overall goal in opening new stores across eastern North Carolina — four in the past two years — is to make its customers' lives easier.

"All the stores we have been opening recently are focused on better rental availability, better parts availability, quicker field service response time, a more rapid turnaround time in our shops from a service standpoint, and, ultimately, getting closer to our customers and offering more services and more options as we strive to be a great partner to them," Poole said. CEG

