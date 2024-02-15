List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Gregory Poole Equipment Company Opens GP Rental Store

    Thu February 15, 2024 - Southeast Edition #4
    CEG


    In keeping with its mission to enhance its customer experience and grow its brand's footprint, Raleigh, N.C.-based Gregory Poole Equipment Company opened its newest GP Rental store in the state's capital city on Jan. 24., 2024.

    Located at 8512 Capital Blvd. in northeast Raleigh, the new store also is the dealership's 10th location that offers rental equipment, according to company Product Support Director Gregory Poole IV.

    "All we offer out here is rental," he said. "We have several smaller stores that offer rental parts and service and are similar in size to this Raleigh store, but those locations offer a fuller line of dealer services. Where we put rental stores really depends on which market we are going after and which customer base we are trying to support. We also look at where we are already supporting them well and where we need to do better. Depending on which store you choose, it will either be rental only, rental and service, or rental, parts and service."

    Poole added that the GP Rental store on Capital Boulevard is one of the dealership's smaller facilities as it sits on a 2-acre site.

    "It will include the smaller half of our Cat rental store line, meaning you will see equipment such as the Cat 299 compact track loader and down on the CTL side as well as Cat 308s and down on the excavator side," he said. "Additionally, we stock a lot of Allied equipment, non-Cat machines, and aerial equipment, including Genie scissor and boom lifts, JLG scissor and boom lifts, plus trenchers, rollers, light towers, and small, tow-behind generators with up to 25 kilowatts of power."

    He added that the newest GP Rental store was not in the works for very long, "but we took an opportunity to expand in the Triangle area. We are very bullish on this side of the region and excited about the new customer base we will be able to serve here."

    Gregory Poole's overall goal in opening new stores across eastern North Carolina — four in the past two years — is to make its customers' lives easier.

    "All the stores we have been opening recently are focused on better rental availability, better parts availability, quicker field service response time, a more rapid turnaround time in our shops from a service standpoint, and, ultimately, getting closer to our customers and offering more services and more options as we strive to be a great partner to them," Poole said. CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    Ready for the official ribbon-cutting, (L-R) are Rob Jackson, L.P. Pruett, Greg Poole III and Greg Poole IV, all of Gregory Poole Equipment Company; Shani Seidel, Raleigh Chamber of Commerce; and Eddie Williford, also of Gregory Poole. (CEG photo)
    Gregory Poole Equipment Company has opened up a new GP Rental Store at 8512 Capitol Blvd. in Raleigh, N.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Aubrey Taylor of GP Rental; Curtis Pearson, Jacob King, Mark Pearson and Brad Keeley, all of Moffat Pipe in Wake Forest, N.C. For its smaller projects, Moffat Pipe thought this Vermeer mini-track loader would come in handy. (CEG photo)
    GP Rental has a variety of non-Caterpillar products for its customers’ rental needs, including this Vermeer mini-track loader. Jason Edwards (L) and Carson McCraw, both of American Property Maintenance in Louisburg, N.C., look over the machine. (CEG photo)
    The company has a variety of aerial lifting products for its customers’ rental needs. (CEG photo)
    This new location also has Cat merchandise, safety gear and more for purchase. (CEG photo)
    Many guests were treated to a fantastic lunch consisting of pork loin, pulled pork, smoked green beans and homemade mac & cheese — all prepared by Southern Q. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    $170M Indiana Venue Due to Complete End of 2024

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Annual Florida Auctions

    C.W. Matthews Slides New Spans Into Place On SR 400 Project

    Kubota Introduces KX080-5 to Its Excavator Lineup

    ABC Unveils AI Resource Guide for Contractors

    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    John Deere, Leica Geosystems Partner to Bring New Solutions to Construction Industry

    Vermont Awarded $1.2M Grant to Replace Bridge Destroyed by Truck Crash



     

    Read more about...

    Business News GP Rental Gregory Poole CAT North Carolina






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA