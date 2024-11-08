List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Gregory Poole's Demo Days Event Features Cat Iron

    Fri November 08, 2024 - Southeast Edition #23
    CEG


    During the event, guests could check out the latest Cat machines and Trimble machine control devices.
    CEG photo
    During the event, guests could check out the latest Cat machines and Trimble machine control devices.
    During the event, guests could check out the latest Cat machines and Trimble machine control devices.   (CEG photo) Gregory Poole Equipment Co.’s Cat simulator was on site for customers to learn more about the company’s offered training programs.   (CEG photo) This Cat D2 dozer was set up with the latest Trimble machine control system.   (CEG photo) Harvey Scott (L) of Gregory Poole Equipment Co. explains to Wayne Mosley of Green Industries the benefits of the Cat HM416 mulchers.   (CEG photo) Wheel loaders take on all kinds of tasks — loading, stockpiling, aggregate handling and more — and today’s Cat lineup does it productively, comfortably and fuel efficiently.   (CEG photo) On hand to help their customers (L-R) are Izabelle Walter and Yuliya Maslava, both of Caterpillar, and Greg Poole IV of Gregory Poole.   (CEG photo) The Cat 320 excavator brings performance with simple-to-use technologies like Cat GRADE with 2D, Grade Assist and Payload — all standard equipment from the factory to boost operator efficiencies.   (CEG photo) Checking out a Cat excavator are Lance Ennis (in cab), and Christian and Bill Howell and Wayne Yates, all of Ennis Enterprises in Youngsville, N.C.   (CEG photo) John Stallato (R) of SITECH Precision goes over Trimble 3D GPS technology for excavators and dozers with Ben Blessington (L) and J.P. Utz, both of Marks Clearing & Grading in Wendell, N.C.   (CEG photo)

    Gregory Poole Equipment Co. held a Demo Days event Oct. 24, 2024, at the Caterpillar Customer Center in Clayton, N.C.

    The highly anticipated event gives attendees the chance to demo equipment before purchasing and view newly announced equipment from Cat.

    Machines featured on site for demos this year included the Cat 303.5 and other mini-excavators; multiple hydraulic excavator models, like the Cat 320; the Cat 950 and other wheel loaders; and compact track loaders, like the Cat 255 and Cat 265. Attendees also were able to view the new Cat 275 and Cat 285 compact track loaders, which Caterpillar unveiled earlier this year.

    "This year's Demo Days is particularly exciting because of what we are able to provide for our customers," said Rob Jackson, director of sales of Gregory Poole Equipment Co. "By testing out machines with the expert support of their sales representative present, customers can ensure they pick the best product for their business application. Plus, we offered some special discounts available for those in attendance."

    In the weeks leading up to Demo Days, Gregory Poole Equipment Co. announced an ongoing inventory closeout sale, giving established and prospective customers the chance to save up to $10,000 on select models. A number of those machines were on site for Demo Days, giving attendees different price points to choose from when selecting equipment to purchase.

    The all-day event also featured training for Cat's VisionLink platform, and Gregory Poole Equipment Co.'s Cat simulator was on site for customers to learn more about the company's offered training programs.




