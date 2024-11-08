CEG photo During the event, guests could check out the latest Cat machines and Trimble machine control devices.

Gregory Poole Equipment Co. held a Demo Days event Oct. 24, 2024, at the Caterpillar Customer Center in Clayton, N.C.

The highly anticipated event gives attendees the chance to demo equipment before purchasing and view newly announced equipment from Cat.

Machines featured on site for demos this year included the Cat 303.5 and other mini-excavators; multiple hydraulic excavator models, like the Cat 320; the Cat 950 and other wheel loaders; and compact track loaders, like the Cat 255 and Cat 265. Attendees also were able to view the new Cat 275 and Cat 285 compact track loaders, which Caterpillar unveiled earlier this year.

"This year's Demo Days is particularly exciting because of what we are able to provide for our customers," said Rob Jackson, director of sales of Gregory Poole Equipment Co. "By testing out machines with the expert support of their sales representative present, customers can ensure they pick the best product for their business application. Plus, we offered some special discounts available for those in attendance."

In the weeks leading up to Demo Days, Gregory Poole Equipment Co. announced an ongoing inventory closeout sale, giving established and prospective customers the chance to save up to $10,000 on select models. A number of those machines were on site for Demo Days, giving attendees different price points to choose from when selecting equipment to purchase.

The all-day event also featured training for Cat's VisionLink platform, and Gregory Poole Equipment Co.'s Cat simulator was on site for customers to learn more about the company's offered training programs.

