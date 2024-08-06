U.S. General Administration photo This project will achieve a reduction of 542 metric tons of CO2 emissions from material selections alone. The scope of the project includes the construction of a new 33,000-sq.-ft. pedestrian processing facility.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced its selection of Hensel Phelps Construction Company to provide design-build services for the final phase of a major modernization and expansion project at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry in California, one of the busiest ports of entry between the United States and Mexico. GSA awarded the contract for $173.6 million to the Phoenix, Ariz.-based firm to complete the port project.

This critical infrastructure development project, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, will increase capacity and strengthen security and efficiency at the land port of entry.

"The Calexico West Land Port of Entry is another example of how the Biden Administration is making once-in-a-generation investments that bolster safety and security, while strengthening our economy," said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. "These investments are a triple win — creating good jobs that boost our economy and national security, saving taxpayer dollars through reduced energy costs, and building a stronger and more prosperous future for our communities."

This project will achieve a reduction of 542 metric tons of CO2 emissions from material selections alone. The scope of the project includes the construction of a new 33,000 sq. ft. pedestrian processing facility. In addition to $122 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investment, the project will utilize approximately $42 million for low-embodied carbon construction materials and $1.7 million for emerging and sustainable technologies including duct sealing to reduce heating and cooling loads and new highly efficient heat pumps. The announcement furthers the Biden-Harris Administration's Buy Clean Initiative, under which the federal government is, for the first time, prioritizing the purchase of asphalt, concrete, glass and steel that have lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions associated with their production, use, and disposal.

"The individuals and families I serve from Imperial Valley will see great relief with the expansion project at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry," said Congressman Raul Ruiz [CA-25]. "This expansion will reduce border wait times, improve air quality, stimulate economic growth and alleviate outdoor wait times in extreme heat."

"This project not only supports the needs of today, but also lays the groundwork for future advancements in border management and environmental stewardship," said Sukhee Kang, regional administrator of GSA's Pacific Rim region. "By incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable materials, we are ensuring that the Calexico West Land Port of Entry meets the highest standards of safety, comfort and environmental responsibility."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a total of $3.4 billion for GSA to build and modernize land ports of entry on the country's northern and southern borders. The investments will improve commerce and trade, enhance security, create good-paying jobs and incorporate innovative sustainability features.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes a separate $3.4 billion for GSA to use its buying power to promote the development and manufacturing of low-embodied carbon construction materials and to make federal facilities more sustainable and cost-efficient. GSA's Inflation Reduction Act projects will implement new technologies and accelerate GSA's efforts toward achieving a net-zero emissions federal building portfolio by 2045. Through these investments, GSA estimates that it could reduce carbon emissions by more than 2 million metric tons in operational greenhouse gas emissions. That's the equivalent of taking approximately 500,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2025, with completion scheduled for winter 2028.

Today's top stories