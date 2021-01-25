InstroTek Inc. will serve as national and international distributor of GSSI’s PaveScan RDM continuous asphalt density gauge.

GSSI, a manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, announced that InstroTek Inc. will serve as national and international distributor of GSSI's PaveScan RDM continuous asphalt density gauge.

PaveScan provides accurate real-time measurements to ensure pavement performance and quality.

Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., InstroTek is a global leader in products and technology development for the construction and raw materials industry, with sales and services offices across the United States. The company holds more than 20 construction materials testing patents, including the first portable nuclear gauge calibration device and the first automatic equipment for accurate density measurements of course and absorptive asphalt samples.

InstroTek equipment is used for accuracy and reliability in materials testing around the world.

"We are excited to add the unique PaveScan system to our industry-leading materials testing instrumentation," said InstroTek President Ali Regimand, who has more than 30 years of experience in research, development, design and manufacturing of portable and laboratory-based product.

"This system fits well into InstroTek's offerings, which will undoubtedly help our customers more efficiently construct high performance and quality asphalt pavements."

"PaveScan has the potential to transform the way asphalt density is measured. InstroTek's long standing relationships in the pavement industry and commitment to customer service and support is an essential step forward in introducing this innovative solution to the world," said GSSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing Paul G. Fowler.

Instrotek will exclusively represent the PaveScan to paving contractors, pavement management, materials test laboratories and municipalities in the United States, while GSSI will continue to work with Federal and State agencies.

Internationally, InstroTek will maintain sales and product support via its international distribution network of partners.

The PaveScan RDM system is ideal for uncovering problems that occur during the paving process, including poor uniformity and significant variations in density. By avoiding these problems, PaveScan RDM helps avoid such premature failures as raveling, rutting, cracking and deterioration on pavements and joints.

For more information, visit www.geophysical.com.