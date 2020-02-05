Hansen Auction Acquires Wayne Pike Auction Company

The Hansen Auction Group announced the acquisition of the Wayne Pike Auction Company and auction yard in Princeton, Minn. Hansen will continue to conduct four live auctions per year at the Princeton location and also offer many onsite and online only options for sellers in the Minnesota market.

The Wayne Pike auction facility will be Hansen's fifth location in the Midwest. Hansen Auction Company is excited to serve even more buyers and sellers in the future.

The 2020 Wayne Pike Construction Equipment Auctions will be held March 21, June 13, Sept. 19 and Dec. 12.

For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com and waynepikeauction.com.