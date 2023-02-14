Mark Gronkiewicz

Hardings Inc. announced it has hired Mark Gronkiewicz as sales representative of its new facility in Elwood, Ill. Gronkiewicz is currently working from the Lowell, Ind., store until the Elwood shop opens this summer.

Gronkiewicz's territory includes southern and western Chicagoland (DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford and Iroquois counties) in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Gronkiewicz began his 30-year career in the heavy equipment industry by spending more than 12 years at Hardings, working his way up through the service and parts departments and finally landing in the sales department. Long careers run in the Gronkiewicz family, as his mother, Carol Gronkiewicz, also worked for Hardings for more than 30 years.

"We are thrilled to have Mark back as part of our team. Our relationship goes back to before Mark was even born. His mother Carol was a dedicated employee from the 1960s through the 1990s," said Clarence Harding, president and owner of Hardings Inc. "I can even remember her letting me ‘help her' in the office when I was about eight years old. Around the time she was ready to retire Mark started working for us. He worked his way up through the ranks and eventually became a salesman. Unfortunately, he was offered an opportunity to advance his career beyond what we had available at that time. We completely understood and parted on good terms, but always stayed in touch. Thankfully we were presented with an opportunity to represent Hyundai Construction Equipment in northeastern Illinois and Mark was the perfect candidate for that position."

"I am happy to be back working with the Harding family and excited to be a part of the company's growth at a time when our product line also is expanding," said Gronkiewicz. "I see a great future for all of us here."

Hardings Inc. is an authorized dealer of Hyundai Construction Equipment, Manitou, Wacker Neuson, Behnke Trailers and a wide variety of attachment manufacturers.

For more information, visit hardingsinc.com. CEG

