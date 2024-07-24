Photo courtesy of Rokbak Telematics takes data from the truck’s onboard diagnostics system and combines it with GPS and wireless communication to monitor truck performance. Fleet managers can access Haul Track via any internet-connected device, and its intuitive user interface makes navigating the system a breeze.

Every Rokbak articulated hauler comes with the innovative Haul Track telematics system as standard. It's a productivity-enhancing, connected technology that enables more efficient — and more sustainable — operations, according to the manufacturer.

Telematics takes data from the truck's onboard diagnostics system and combines it with GPS and wireless communication to monitor truck performance. Fleet managers can access Haul Track via any internet-connected device, and its intuitive user interface makes navigating the system a breeze.

With machine insights and information at your fingertips it's easy to understand the appeal of Haul Track, but here Rokbak Customer Support Manager Garry Moore picks out six of the biggest advantages of using the connected technology.

Keep TCO Low

Haul Track helps machine owners achieve the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO). It does this by monitoring fuel consumption and machine use and identifying potential issues that could cause downtime.

Real-time tracking gives customers more visibility and control, even if they're managing multiple trucks across several sites. As well as providing location data, Haul Track enables productivity tracking, operational cost monitoring and performance management. There's a wealth of information that helps owners ensure trucks are used to their full potential, keeping TCO as low as possible.

Manage Maintenance Better

Information from Haul Track can be easily harnessed to develop a maintenance program, reducing the chances of downtime or disruption. Telematics improves efficiency by encouraging proactive maintenance and continually monitoring health parameters such as engine temperature and oil pressure.

Users receive maintenance alerts and fleet activity reports to help prevent breakdowns and identify issues early. Each maintenance alert includes a list of specific items that require service or inspection. Having multiple machines monitored by Haul Track allows for coordinated maintenance scheduling, minimizing downtime further and leaving more time to focus on optimizing operations.

Eliminate Bad Habits

Harsh braking, rapid acceleration or excessive idling are not uncommon in articulated hauler operation, whether through misuse, poor planning or a lack of training. Yet issues such as these can have an impact on truck performance and long-term efficiency.

Being able to observe, via telematics, when these issues occur allows owners to introduce corrective measures, such as retraining for operators or an alternative working route for the truck. Ultimately this will help extend the hauler's service life, protect uptime and reduce TCO.

Photo courtesy of Rokbak

Seamlessly Integrate

Haul Track has huge capacity to cover even the biggest fleets, with hundreds of machines working across multiple sites. It also is designed per the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) Telematics Standard 2.0 Application Programming Interface. That means owners with mixed-brand fleets (not only Rokbak trucks) can monitor data from their entire fleet via Haul Track.

To make working with Haul Track even easier, data is presented in a standard format so it can be easily integrated into a customer's working platform.

Understand, Control Location

Without telematics, there's a lot of uncertainty of where machines are and what they're doing. With Haul Track, customers not only get pinpoint accuracy — which can offer huge help to service technicians trying to locate a machine on site — but a history of working routes. There's also the ability to set geofencing, which involves creating a virtual boundary around the truck and defining where it can travel.

The GPS tracks each truck and sends an alert if it breaches its defined operational area.

Easy to Use, Help When You Need It

With Haul Track, a full training and onboarding package means customers can get up to speed with the system in no time. And there's ongoing support and updates from Rokbak to ensure the system stays user-friendly and effective.

For more information, visit rokbak.com.

Photo courtesy of Rokbak

Today's top stories