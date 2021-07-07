Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hayden-Murphy Equipment Opens New Twin Ports Facility

Wed July 07, 2021 - Midwest Edition #14
CEG


Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company hosted an open house on June 24 at its new Twin Ports facility — 329 2nd St., Industrial Building 145 — in Proctor, Minn. In addition to being able to see the latest in the line-up of equipment, guests were treated to lunch, door prizes and a chance to win a $2,000 equipment rental voucher. Winners of the voucher were Lee Maske of BNSF and Dan Kiminski of KGM.

Don Knackstedt, president of Hayden-Murphy, is excited about the new location.

"The large yard, rental and sales possibilities in this area are growing. There is a need for equipment in the mining, forestry and aggregate sectors in this area," he said. "We also have some really great people that will be working here."

Customers were able to speak with manufacturer representatives, as well as meet the new staff of Hayden-Murphy, Twin Ports.

"We look forward to working with people in this area," said Mike Myslicki, sales representative. "We can't wait to get out there and show people what we have to offer."

Hayden-Murphy carried equipment for sale or for rent from Manitowoc, Grove, Shuttlelift, Manitou, Link-Belt, GOMACO, Allied Construction Products, Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm, Kleemann, Rammer and Terex Fuchs Material Handlers.

For more information, visit hayden-murphy.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

In this Hamm roller are future equipment operators, Ryder and Hayley Hietala. Jake Hietala, Hayden-Murphy, Twin Ports, is their proud dad.
Brandon Brever, associate director of Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA), and Abbey Bryduck, MAPA executive director, St. Louis Park, Minn., came to support long-time members Hayden-Murphy and the new location.
Don Knackstedt, president of Hayden-Murphy, is excited about the new location. “The large yard, rental and sales possibilities in this area is growing and there is a need for equipment in the mining, forestry and aggregate sectors in this area,” he said. “We also have some really great people that will be working here.”
Meet the new team: Mike Myslicki (L), sales representative, and Jake Warnecke, service technician. “We look forward to working with people in this area,” said Myslicki. “We can’t wait to get out there and show people what we have to offer.”
Cory Fuhrmann, district sales manager of Wirtgen America, and other product representatives were on hand to answer any questions attendees had on the extensive equipment products out front, like this Kleemann screener.
Colby Bingaman, regional business manager of Manitowoc, Shady Grove, Pa., shows off the Manitowoc and Grove crane lines setup out front. “This is a great group of people to work with,” said Bingaman. “Hayden-Murphy does a great job of taking care of its customers’ needs for any project.”
This lineup of Hamm rollers was on display at Hayden-Murphy’s Twin Ports open house.




Today's top stories

UPDATE: With Demolition of Florida Condo Building Complete, Investigators Hunt for Answers

Graham Construction Takes On Nebraska's Fremont Southeast Beltway

George Harms Construction Leads Jersey's 'River Draw' Initial Construction Phase

Cat M320 Wheeled Excavator Offers More Swing Torque, Longer Wheelbase, Extended Service Intervals

Epiroc M-Series DTH Hammers Designed for Maximum Drill Speed, Productivity on SmartROC D65 Machines

VIDEO: Klein Recycling Takes On Scrap World With Atlas

ALL Crane Adds 18 New Grove RTs to Fleet

Tsurumi Integral to Illinois Pond Overhaul



 

Read more about...

Business News Events Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company Minnesota






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo