Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company hosted an open house on June 24 at its new Twin Ports facility — 329 2nd St., Industrial Building 145 — in Proctor, Minn. In addition to being able to see the latest in the line-up of equipment, guests were treated to lunch, door prizes and a chance to win a $2,000 equipment rental voucher. Winners of the voucher were Lee Maske of BNSF and Dan Kiminski of KGM.

Don Knackstedt, president of Hayden-Murphy, is excited about the new location.

"The large yard, rental and sales possibilities in this area are growing. There is a need for equipment in the mining, forestry and aggregate sectors in this area," he said. "We also have some really great people that will be working here."

Customers were able to speak with manufacturer representatives, as well as meet the new staff of Hayden-Murphy, Twin Ports.

"We look forward to working with people in this area," said Mike Myslicki, sales representative. "We can't wait to get out there and show people what we have to offer."

Hayden-Murphy carried equipment for sale or for rent from Manitowoc, Grove, Shuttlelift, Manitou, Link-Belt, GOMACO, Allied Construction Products, Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm, Kleemann, Rammer and Terex Fuchs Material Handlers.

For more information, visit hayden-murphy.com.

