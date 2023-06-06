Hayden-Murphy hosted a four-day paving demonstration May 1 to 4 2023 for 83 students in the Heavy Equipment Operators program at Central Lakes College in Staples, Minn. The demo was geared toward introducing the students to the paving market as a career option and included both classroom and hands-on instruction.

The Heavy Equipment Operation and Maintenance program includes courses that teach students the necessary skills to service and maintain a fleet of equipment; simulators to improve skills in truck driving and heavy equipment operation; and real-life projects, including training with dozers, scrapers, backhoes, wheel loaders, excavators and more.

The paving demonstration was held on campus property, in an area used specifically for truck and equipment training purposes. The project covered an area 26 ft. wide by 275 ft. long. On day four they did a live demo that they milled .50 inches off, paved 2 in. and then rolled it.

Milling

Larry Iverson and Justin Fyksen of Allstates provided the classroom and live demonstration training for milling. During the demo, Allstates milled .5 in. of asphalt using a Wirtgen 220i milling machine. The 220i is a compact, heavy-duty cold milling machine with a wide range of applications. It is useful for surface layer rehabilitation or can perform complete pavement removal and fine milling.

The 220i features include:

an 800 hp Tier IV Interim engine

one diesel engine

automatic parallel machine alignment using PTS

three milling drum speeds (1,600, 1,800 and 2,000 rpm)

intelligent ISC track drive control

It can mill up to 8 ft. 2 in. wide and 0 to 14 in. deep. The machine has a working width of 12 ft. 6 in. and an operating weight of 96,429 lbs.

Paving

Phil Laumann of Hayden-Murphy with Laikram Narsingh and Chad Kipf of Minnesota Paving and Materials provided the classroom and live demonstration instruction for paving.

Anderson Brothers Trucking of Brainerd, Minn., provided five truckloads of asphalt (about 100 tons) as well as drivers to deliver the material to the project site.

Minnesota Paving and Materials used a Vögele SUPER 1700-3i tracked paver in the 8-ft. class. The SUPER 1700-3i was purpose-built especially for the North American market and can handle a wide variety of paving jobs. Its compact design makes it a good choice for large commercial applications. The machine is equipped with ErgoPlus 3, the modern intuitive system for paver operation providing maximum operating comfort and all-round visibility.

The Vögele SUPER 1700-3i paver features:

a liquid-cooled 4-cylinder Cummins diesel engine

electronically controlled separate hydraulic drive for each track

adjustable material hopper

It is 8 ft. wide, 15 ft. 6 in. long (19 ft. 6 in. with bolt-on extensions) with an operating weight of 38,030 lbs.

Compaction

Dan Sant Anselmo of Wirtgen provided the classroom training then Minnesota Paving and Materials conducted the live demonstration.

The Minnesota Paving and Materials crew showed students the art of compaction using a Hamm HD 14 VV tandem roller with two vibrating roller drums. This roller is compact and is easy to transport. The ergonomic driver platform gives a good view of the drum edges, the machine and the construction surroundings. Its 3-point articulation allows for optimum steering.

The Hamm HD 14 VV features:

a 4-cylinder diesel engine

smooth/non-split front and rear drums

16 mm drum thickness (front and rear)

898 mm drum diameter (front and rear)

1,380 mm drum width (front and rear)

pressure water sprinkling system

"The demo went great we milled off .50 inch of the old road then we tacked it and paved back two inches of asphalt then rolled it," said Laumann. "The students were the best part of the whole training. They were a great group of kids that were really getting into it and asking lots of questions.

"I want to thank Central Lakes for giving us the opportunity to get in from of all these kids. I want to thank everyone that was involved in pulling this all together — Hayden-Murphy, Wirtgen America, Allstates, Minnesota Paving and Materials and Anderson Brothers. Plus, all the others that were involved behind the scenes."

For more information, visit hayden-murphy.com, wirtgen-group.com/en-us and omgmidwest.com/our-brands/minnesota-paving-and-materials and clcmn.edu. CEG

