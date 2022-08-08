Hyundai has expanded its network of dealers with the addition of HES — Holland Equipment Services, in Holland, Mich. Aric Geurink, president of HES (far R, standing on wheel loader step), calls the arrangement “a win for both our dealership and our customers.”

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced July 28 a dealership agreement with HES — Holland Equipment Services, Holland, Mich., under which HES will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators in western Michigan.

Aric Geurink, president of HES, said the agreement with Hyundai represents a major growth opportunity for the dealership, which has built a large presence in southwest Michigan as a supplier of used equipment, attachments, parts, service and rentals.

"Selling, servicing and renting new Hyundai equipment adds important value to the HES brand and gives us a competitive edge," said Geurink, whose late father, Robert, established the family-owned dealership in 1988 as HES/A&B Farms. "It's a win for both our dealership and our customers. We're getting great training and support from Hyundai, and our customers have an expanded variety of Hyundai equipment and financing solutions to meet their needs."

Geurink said HES looks forward to adding Hyundai's newly announced articulated dump truck models to its rental fleet.

"We have customers who will find the new Hyundai ADT trucks a great match for their applications," he said.

"Hyundai welcomes HES to our expanding network of North American dealerships," said Ed Harseim, Midwest sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "Having built a successful business on the sales and rentals of used equipment, HES now provides its customers a variety of new equipment solutions from Hyundai."

For more information, visit hceamericas.com.

