Photo courtesy of Hyundai Executives of HD Hyundai and NED gather for a signing ceremony at Hyundai headquarters in Seoul, Korea. (L-R) are Jesse Beasley, NED president and COO; Edward Song, global sales head, HD Hyundai CE; Zack Kavanaugh, NED CEO; Cheol-gon Choi, CEO of HD Hyundai CE; Stan Park, president, and Mike Ross, senior vice president, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America and National Equipment Dealers (NED) announced a five-year distribution agreement to accelerate Hyundai's North American market coverage and growth initiatives while expanding NED's dealership territory coverage.

NED CEO Zack Kavanaugh and President and COO Jesse Beasley recently visited Hyundai's top executive management in Seoul, Korea, to discuss the new agreement, which establishes multiple Hyundai "flagship stores" to expand NED's dealer footprint.

The new NED branches will be Hyundai-branded stores. These strategic locations in high growth-potential markets include a recently-opened branch in Jacksonville, Fla., and future locations in Fort Myers, Fla.; and Austin and Dallas, Texas.

The new branches will stock Hyundai inventory ranging from compact excavators and skid steer loaders to larger crawler excavators, wheel loaders, and off-road haul trucks. They also will be well equipped with modern service facilities and tooling to provide first-class service to Hyundai customers, according to the company.

"This strategic alignment with HD Hyundai along with our shared vision for growth and focus on new markets, will help us reach new Hyundai customers while providing exceptional product, sales, and service support to a broader customer base," said Kavanaugh.

"HD Hyundai values our strategic relationship with NED," said Stan Park, president, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. "The new NED ‘flagship' stores ensure high-profile presence for Hyundai in several fast-growing markets, with the further assurance of excellent customer support."

For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.

