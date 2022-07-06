Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers, custom metallic “Patriot Blue” with chrome pinstriping and bears Eagle’s Healing Nest’s emblem along with its credo “Promises Made. Promises Kept.”

Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its 10th annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization.

Eagle's Healing Nest is the 2022 recipient.

Felling Trailers wants to help generate awareness about the invisible wounds of war that veterans carry. Thus, Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers, custom metallic "Patriot Blue" with chrome pinstriping and bears Eagle's Healing Nest's emblem along with its credo "Promises Made. Promises Kept."

The online trailer auction will run for six days: Aug. 22 through Aug. 27. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined to support Eagle's Healing Nest by sponsoring the trailer build, from lighting to tires to decking.

The 2022 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood (Blackwood), Demco, Pacific Rim and Metal Crafters/Flexco. One hundred percent of the winning bid will benefit Eagle's Healing Nest.

Founder Melony Butler created the Nest to be a place of peace and healing for veterans struggling from a host of issues ranging from depression, anxiety, PTSD, decades of homelessness, to addictions of many sorts. Veterans come to the Nest to heal with honor from the invisible wounds of war and time of service.

Eagle's Healing Nest is located in Sauk Centre, Minn., on 124 acres with 24 buildings. Originally Minnesota Home School for girls, a veteran's healing center came to life out of an old dormitory. Butler opened the Eagle's Healing Nest in 2012 with two functional buildings.

"We will build the Nest one branch at a time until it is complete. A place to call home and a place to Heal with Honor," Butler said.

Since that time, with donations from various organizations, veterans and volunteers contributing what they can, they have been able to renovate 21 of the 24 buildings on site. When the last of the buildings are complete, the Nest will be able to house 180-200 veterans, service members and their families.

The Trailer for a Cause auction will start on Aug. 22 at 7 a.m., running for six days, ending Aug. 27 at noon at Eagle's Healing Nest's Nest Fest.

The Eagle's Healing Nest is a non-profit organization that receives no government funding. Nest Fest is one of a few fundraising events the Nest hosts yearly. Now in its 9th year, the volunteers and residents of the Nest open their doors and hearts to the community with Veteran made crafts, silent auction, bake sale, tours, and new this year, the Trailer for a Cause auction.

The online auction can be viewed at https://www.felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/.

Arrangements to be made for pick up at Felling Trailers' manufacturing facility or delivery (freight extra).

For more information about Eagle's Healing Nest, visit www.eagleshealingnest.org.

For more information about Felling Trailers, call 800/245-2809, or visit www.felling.com.

