Heavy Equipment Buyers Were Out in Force for Yoder & Frey's 48th Annual Auction in Kissimmee, Fla.

Mon February 21, 2022 - National Edition
CEG


Auction goers gathered once again in Kissimmee, Fla., for Yoder & Frey's 48th annual Florida auctions. The three-day event was held Feb. 17 to 19 and is the largest event of the year.

Yoder & Frey's lineup featured a massive selection of excavators, dozers, loaders, trucks, paving equipment, forestry equipment, dumpers, motor graders, crushers, screeners and much more from manufacturers including Caterpillar, John Deere, Doosan, Bomag, Bobcat, JCB and more. Items were sold on-site and online. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Compact excavators of all makes and models are lined up and ready to roll over the auction ramp.
A line of mini-excavators heads into the ring and on to new homes.
A Bomag 177 D single-drum roller is up for bid at the Yoder & Frey auction in Kissimmee, Fla.
After 48 years of experience, the Yoder and Frey auction team have got this down pat.
Yoder and Frey’s skilled ring men work the crowd for the highest bid.
Banks Hoffman (L) and Delbert Hoffman of Hoffman Brothers Lumber in Richfield, Pa., are interested in this Bobcat E85 excavator.
This is the easiest way to get to the 48th annual Yoder & Frey auction in Kissimmee, Fla.
Joe Hill of Hill Brothers looks over this Doosan DX255LC excavator at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Thomas Rivera of Gardner Welding considers a bid on the Genie GTH2506 telehandler.
(L-R): Jim Edmonds of CJ Trucking is joined by Ridgeline Equipment’s Rick Hooser Jr. and Rick Hooser Sr. to review the dozers.
Dan (L) and Roger McHugh of Brookside Equipment Sales hoped to take this John Deere 524K wheel loader back home to Phillipston, Mass., at auction’s end.
Wes Spencer of Spencer Landscaping was in town from Greenville, Ohio, in search of wheel loaders.
In from the United Kingdom for the auction (L-R) are Lawrence Gill, Euro Auction’s Derek Keys, Allan Millar and William Millar.
Jorge Jara and Gerri Lopera came all the way from Colombia, South America, and were looking over this Doosan DX350LC excavator.
Terry Lankford of Tennessee-based Terry Lankford Landscape and Mulch LLC tried out this Kubota mini-excavator.
Corey Hoffman of Hoffman Brothers Lumber in Richfield, Pa., put this Kubota KX080-4CX excavator through its paces.
Manuela and Franz Buechler of Buechler Farms were at the auction looking for skid steers.
(L-R): Tim and Chad Cole, Scott Smith and Scott Hathaway of Dirt-Tech Company LLC in Colchester, Vt., tried out this Caterpillar 320GC excavator.
Reviewing this John Deere 250D articulated dump truck are Cole (L) and Blaire McIlmoyle of RA Crete Scape, of Toronto, Canada.
Acres of engines were featured at the Yoder & Frey auction.
Kiki Brignoni of Heavy Equipment Inventory in Puerto Rico was pleased to have landed the winning bid on five skid steers.
(L-R): Dave Innes, Ronald Trombley and Todd Wendorf of Michigan’s Astec Asphalt consider a bid on this Mack truck.
Yoder & Frey’s Trent Shaftner was on hand for the Kissimmee auction while looking ahead to Yoder & Frey’s upcoming Ohio auction scheduled for March 10.
Josh Wright (L) and Jimmy Marston of Kemper Construction, based in Kentucky, consider a bid on this Volvo A45G articulated truck.
In from Ohio, Giovanni Piergallini of Dino Piergallini & Sons Equipment tries out the motor graders.
Kevin Cartwright, of Cartwright Construction, traveled from the Bahamas to check out this Cat 336F excavator.
From Salt Pond on Long Island, N.Y., Cody Harding of Cody’s Equipment Service is feeling the controls out on this Volvo excavator.
Clinton (L) and Greg Chitwood look under the hood of this John Deere 250D artic truck to bring it back to C & C Equipment of Nashville, Tenn.
(L-R): Kevin Eddy and Robert Groff scope out the outside of this mini-excavator while Terry Groff (in cab) checks out the controls. The Groffs came to Florida from Copenhagen, N.Y.
Horatio Perez of Raleigh, N.C., was picking up an excavator to bring back home for Durham Services.
The Yoder & Frey crew use their auction truck to sell smaller items.
Compact excavators of all makes and models are lined up and ready to roll over the auction ramp.
A near capacity crowd gathers as equipment starts to roll over the ramp.
As rollers start to make their way across the ramp, the bidders take a break from the Florida sunshine.
A nice line up of compact excavators — hard to find in this market — are a hot item at this year’s Florida auctions.
Bob Wolframe of Total Equipment Sales and Exports in Chuluata, Fla., checks on a John Deere 350 DLC excavator.
Austin Hawthorn of Mount Dora, Fla., is thinking of diversifying into excavation as he checks out this John Deere 750J dozer.
This JCB 260 skid steer may have found a new home in Maine with (L-R) Lloyd Jerow and his son, Wayne, of LD Jerow Construction, along with his good friend Larry Hunter, who owns a hay farm in Maine. In the cab is Jim Bob who is an employee of LD Jerow Construction.




