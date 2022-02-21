Auction goers gathered once again in Kissimmee, Fla., for Yoder & Frey's 48th annual Florida auctions. The three-day event was held Feb. 17 to 19 and is the largest event of the year.

Yoder & Frey's lineup featured a massive selection of excavators, dozers, loaders, trucks, paving equipment, forestry equipment, dumpers, motor graders, crushers, screeners and much more from manufacturers including Caterpillar, John Deere, Doosan, Bomag, Bobcat, JCB and more. Items were sold on-site and online. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories