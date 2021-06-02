The 2021 AED Summit was held at the Mirage Casino and Resort in Las Vegas from May 24 to 26.

The most obvious news at this year's event was that the rules have changed and attendees could see each other's faces with the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions. For most in attendance, the last time they have been able to attend a public event had been just a little more than one year ago, at ConExpo in Las Vegas.

The big buzz at this year's AED event was the dwindling inventories and lack of availability of the industry's lifeblood — equipment — and dealing with the stark reality that this situation is not going to change anytime in the near future. Equipment distributors are being faced with difficult decisions on how to manage their current inventories of new equipment and rental fleets.

Another major topic of discussion was the infrastructure bill currently being worked on in Washington, D.C., and whether or not a compromise is in the making. AED brought in local Congresswoman Dina Titus (D), who expressed considerable optimism that a compromise bill was indeed in the making, which ordinarily would only have a positive spin for the industry. However, it only increased some concerns as to how the equipment for a major infrastructure rebuilding program would be supplied.

AED also released to its membership the results of its commissioned research report that took a look at diversity within the equipment distribution industry and provided recommendations for ways to continue building a robust work force.

The event concluded with an evening dinner with Paul Ryan (R), 54th Speaker of the House and former parts runner for Ryan Inc., his family's earthmoving business in Jamesville, Wis.

As is always the case, the CONDEX exhibit hall was full of displays from manufacturers from around the world showing their new products in the hopes of doing business with AED members. CEG

