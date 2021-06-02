Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Heavy Equipment Industry Professionals Gather in Las Vegas

Wed June 02, 2021 - West Edition #12
CEG


The 2021 AED Summit was held at the Mirage Casino and Resort in Las Vegas from May 24 to 26.

The most obvious news at this year's event was that the rules have changed and attendees could see each other's faces with the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions. For most in attendance, the last time they have been able to attend a public event had been just a little more than one year ago, at ConExpo in Las Vegas.

The big buzz at this year's AED event was the dwindling inventories and lack of availability of the industry's lifeblood — equipment — and dealing with the stark reality that this situation is not going to change anytime in the near future. Equipment distributors are being faced with difficult decisions on how to manage their current inventories of new equipment and rental fleets.

Another major topic of discussion was the infrastructure bill currently being worked on in Washington, D.C., and whether or not a compromise is in the making. AED brought in local Congresswoman Dina Titus (D), who expressed considerable optimism that a compromise bill was indeed in the making, which ordinarily would only have a positive spin for the industry. However, it only increased some concerns as to how the equipment for a major infrastructure rebuilding program would be supplied.

AED also released to its membership the results of its commissioned research report that took a look at diversity within the equipment distribution industry and provided recommendations for ways to continue building a robust work force.

The event concluded with an evening dinner with Paul Ryan (R), 54th Speaker of the House and former parts runner for Ryan Inc., his family's earthmoving business in Jamesville, Wis.

As is always the case, the CONDEX exhibit hall was full of displays from manufacturers from around the world showing their new products in the hopes of doing business with AED members. CEG

Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19
Photo: 1/19

CONDEX opens with its formal ribbon cutting.
(L-R): Chandler Young, Kevin O’Donnell, Sterling Roberts and Tom Hartman, all of Bergmann Americas, stand in front of the Bergmann C912S swivel, which was recently sold to Illinois Truck & Equipment, who just became a Bergmann dealer.
Checking out the first electric skid steer manufactured by Kovaco is Jeff Scott (L) of Scott Machinery in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joe Schainasi of Kovaco.
One of the industry’s innovators in online equipment auctions, bidadoo, is represented (L-R) by Mark Hanson, vice president of sales; Howard Hawk, president; and Frank Wilson, vice president of operations.
Indeco has expanded its product offering to include mulching heads. (L-R) are Ryan Murphy, Todd Francis and Ron Reed.
Pete Baschmann (C), president of Baschmann Services in Buffalo, N.Y., meets with two of his primary suppliers of aggregate equipment, Alistair Forsyth (L), president and managing director of Anaconda Equipment and Mark Krause, managing director of McLanahan Company.
Imported from Finland, Hydrema has a reputation for providing excellent support for its growing network of North American distributors. (L-R) are Alan Patterson, Kris Binder, Barry Ferell, Jeff Platzke and John Millsaps.
Atlas is expanding its distribution of purpose built scrap handling machines in North America. (L-R) are Chuck Priggmeier, service manager of SMH Group; Jeremy Clark, technician of the year of Linder Industrial Machinery; and Tom Hickson, general manager of SMH Group. The SMH Group is the U.S. distribtor of Atlas material handlers.
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus, during her formal press conference at CONDEX, expresses her confidence in Congress’ ability to find a compromise in the infrastructure bill.
AUSA, a global manufacturer of compact industrial vehicles for moving materials and road maintenance, displayed its line of machines to an interested crowd of attendees at AED. (L-R) are Regional Sales Manager Steve Paley, Ignasi Moner and Anthony Buccini, all of AUSA.
Witzco Challenger, a Fla.-based manufacturer of lowboy trailers, was represented at AED by President Josh Weinstein (L) and Shami Jimenez, sales manager.
John Lamprinakos (L), president of Screen Machine and Diamond Z, and Timothy Miller, director of inside sales, were on hand to present Diamond Z’s line of tub, horizontal and solid waste grinders and sister company Screen Machine’s portable jaw, impact and cone rock crushers, screening plants and trommels.
Elbert Dupont (L), district manager of Woods Construction and Jeffrey Kritsch, director of sales of Woods Construction.
Patrick Jennissen (L) and Nathan Uphus, both of Felling Trailers.
Mark Cornelius, sales manager of Tramac Corp.
(L-R, front row) are members from Sullivan-Palatek team: Bruce McFee and Scott Carlson; and (L-R, back row) are Horace Douglas, Larry Colley, Kevin Cook and Rob Mitchell.
(L-R): Eric Ortega, Patrick Sage, John Creswell and Ron Johnson, all representing Tag Manufacturing.
Dan Phillips (L) and Ben Carlson; of Seppi M. USA, based in West Chester, Ohio.
Some of the most innovative, overbuilt attachments available in North America are from Built Right Attachments, being represented by Ben Rapple (L), CEO and Mike Cartier, Northeast territory manager.




Today's top stories

Q&D Construction Completes Echo Summit Job Using Accelerated Bridge Construction

CGA's Fourth Annual Technology Report Details Vision for Ideal 2030 Excavation

Connecting Washington — KLB Construction, WSDOT Enter Third Phase of Project

Sixty Percent of Firms Working on Highway Upgrades Experience Cars Crashing Into Work Zones

Bobcat Company Announces BMX Freestyle Athletes as Newest Brand Partners

Topcon Solutions Store, Sustainable Living Innovations Recognized With Autodesk Award of 'Most Impactful Sustainability Win'

Buttigieg Touts Biden's Scaled-Back Infrastructure Plan on Atlanta Visit

FDOT Provides Temporary Fix to Buckman Bridge After Closure



 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) AED Summit CONDEX Events Las Vegas






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo