Tim Burdett

High Bar Brands (HBB) announced it has hired Tim Burdett as manager of High Bar Brands' northern territory.

Burdett, a native of Montana, is familiar with a region that also includes Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. This was one of the things that drew him to his new position of northern territory manager.

"I am truly excited to be back on a team traveling familiar territory and revisiting some old relationships," Burdett said.

"With Tim's vast experience as a district manager, sales manager and other various roles in sales, I am very confident that he will bring to us a balanced and professional approach to the northern territory," said Derek Quys, HBB director of sales.

While Burdett feels his experience is a positive, he said it's not the only positive he brings to High Bar Brands.

"I have more than 25 years of experience in sales, but I think I can bring a new perspective as well," he said.

"Our client partners will enjoy his personality, lead by his integrity and organizational skills," said Quys.

For more information, visit highbarbrands.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories