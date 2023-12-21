Photo courtesy of Bergmann Americas Inc. Bergmann dumpers can be found all over the world and Bergmann Americas continues to grow in the North American marketplace.

Bergmann Americas Inc., a Spartanburg, S.C., manufacturer of compact dumpers, recently selected Hills Machinery to distribute its products in Virginia.

From its base in Charleston, S.C., Hills Machinery operates full-service dealerships in Richmond and Wise, Va., and is currently making plans to open future stores in other areas of the state. Hills Machinery also has nine branches across the two Carolinas, and one in Savannah, Ga.

The company's expansion strategy dovetails perfectly with Bergmann's desire to broaden its product reach in Virginia.

"Hills Machinery's gives us a dealer that set up shop in great locations in Virginia and has excellent plans to expand across the state," said Tom Hartman, Bergmann's vice president of sales and marketing. "They also have some excellent personnel in place in Virginia that we have known for years. With the Bergmann products, they will bring to market both our rubber-tire and track dumpers to customers stretching from the Tidewater in the eastern part of the state to the mountains in the west."

The Bergmann lineup of compact products includes six wheeled models, as well as a tracked model, with its top-seller being the 15-ton C815s swivel dumper — available in both a rear tip and three-way version, he said.

"Our 3,000-gallon water truck is also built on the C815s chassis and has been a big seller for us since its introduction in 2021," Hartman added.

When a job site's ground conditions get softer or rougher, or its slopes become steeper, a Bergmann user can switch to the manufacturer's C912s track dumper. That machine can handle varying terrain due to its pair of hydrostatic power trains churning out constant full power and optimal weight distribution with any load. Additionally, the hydraulic parking brake on the C912s all but guarantees a secure hold even on extreme inclines, according to the company.

Two Updated Bergmann Products Set to Debut

For 2024, Bergmann is rolling out two next generation dumpers — the C807s and C810s models — that will offer better traction and more power than before, Hartman said.

"The new compact dumpers being introduced into our 2024 lineup are 7- and 10-ton compacts that will more easily fit into tight working spaces in everything from construction projects to golf courses to environmental work," he said. "They will also transport well from job site to job site."

Sporting a Bosch Rexroth traction drive and a powerful Deutz Diesel TCD 2.9 engine, Bergmann's smaller C807s units have a payload capacity of 13,200 lbs., yet are able to delicately work around places like golf courses where they cause little to no damage to existing turf, Hartman said.

"Everything that we do with the Bergmann product offers the end-user a low ground pressure option for the sites they are working on," he added.

The improved C807s also is more agile and flexible on the construction site with its articulated joint and front-axle suspension. In addition, the Bergmann cab's practical swivel seat offers its operators first-class comfort and excellent all-round visibility, and the multi-functional cockpit within the model has an integrated camera screen so the operator always has a full overview, according to Bergmann.

The larger Bergmann C810s also utilizes the Bosch Rexroth traction drive and a more powerful Deutz Diesel TCD 3.6 engine, and has a payload capacity of 19,800 lbs. Other than that, it is a bit faster and more powerful than the C807s, while every other feature is the same as the smaller dumper model, according to Bergmann.

