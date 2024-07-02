Photo courtesy of Hilltip The SnowStriker plows are available in widths ranging from 5 ft. 5 in. to 8 ft. 6 in.

Hilltip now offers its line of SnowStriker snowplows in North America. This includes straight blade and v-plow models for half-ton pickups, SUVs, UTVs, tractors and loaders.

SnowStriker plows feature a curved, powder-coated snow blade made of high-strength steel, making them durable, yet lightweight. They also have adjustable two-segment trip edges for superior plow protection.

The cutting edges are available with either polyurethane or steel construction. Other standard features include an adjustable attack angle and tilting blade.

The SnowStriker plows are available in widths ranging from 5 ft. 5 in. to 8 ft. 6 in. Hilltip's Quick Hitch mounts allow for easy on/off connections to pickups, SUVs and UTVs. Convenient mounting options are available for tractors and loaders as well.

Hilltip's innovative HTrack tracking software can be used to monitor the SnowStriker plows in real time from a computer, tablet or smartphone, when used with an IceStriker spreader or SprayStriker sprayer. It offers the industry's only two-way GPRS tracking capabilities for seamless communication between drivers and operations, according to the manufacturer.

"The introduction of the light-duty segment of our plow line coincides with our new facility coming online in New Haven, Indiana, later this year, and it brings us one step closer to offering the complete line of Hilltip products in North America," said Craig Sandmann, managing director of Hilltip North America.

"Our high-quality plows have been used for years in the extreme winter conditions of northern Finland, and they complement our technologically advanced spreaders and sprayers, giving customers a new level of automation, efficiency and documentation not seen before in North America."

Headquartered in Pietarsaari, Finland, Hilltip is a leading manufacturer of road maintenance equipment in Europe. With equipment designed and built in an area that averages at least six months of snowfall every year, Hilltip is known for its extreme durability and advanced technologies. With the acquisition of Industrial Metal Products (Industrial Truck Beds) in 2022, Hilltip now has a manufacturing, sales and service location in Fort Wayne, Ind., to better cater to the North American market.

