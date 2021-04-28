The tall center and 10 ft. width allows for larger carrying capacity in the scoop position and air deflectors direct cooling air to the truck radiator to prevent overheating.

Hiniker's high capacity V-plow breaks up hard-packed snow and ice, and stacks snow higher than ever before.

LED Blaze Bar headlights with SmartHeat technology automatically de-ice the surface of the lens, providing peace of mind during cold and snowy conditions by maintaining an ability to see and to be seen.

