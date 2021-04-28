Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hiniker High-Capacity V-Plow Breaks Up Snow, Ice

Wed April 28, 2021 - National Edition
Hiniker


The tall center and 10 ft. width allows for larger carrying capacity in the scoop position and air deflectors direct cooling air to the truck radiator to prevent overheating. 
The tall center and 10 ft. width allows for larger carrying capacity in the scoop position and air deflectors direct cooling air to the truck radiator to prevent overheating. 

Hiniker's high capacity V-plow breaks up hard-packed snow and ice, and stacks snow higher than ever before.

The tall center and 10 ft. width allows for larger carrying capacity in the scoop position and air deflectors direct cooling air to the truck radiator to prevent overheating.

LED Blaze Bar headlights with SmartHeat technology automatically de-ice the surface of the lens, providing peace of mind during cold and snowy conditions by maintaining an ability to see and to be seen.

For more information, visit www.hiniker.com.




Today's top stories

Six Ways the Electric Revolution is Transforming the Way We Work

End in Sight On 12-Mile Road Repair Project in Minnesota

Infrastructure Bill: Is it Enough? What Do We Really Need?

Hitachi Rolls Out Grade Control Technology Options for Select Excavators

AEM Applauds Problem Solvers Caucus for Leadership on Infrastructure

New I-69 Finish Line Website Includes New Maps, Construction Updates

Industry Veteran Tim DeLany Joins Five Star Equipment

USACE's Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Moves Forward



 

Read more about...

Hiniker Plows Snow Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo