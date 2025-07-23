Kyle Tingle has been appointed as HIPOWER Systems' Director of Sales — Mobile Power, focusing on North America's rental, construction and prime power sectors. With 30 years of experience and an engineering background, Tingle aims to drive innovation in the mobile power market for continued growth.

HIPOWER Systems photo Kyle Tingle

HIPOWER Systems announced the appointment of Kyle Tingle to the company's new director of sales — mobile power, effective July 14, 2025.

In this new role, Tingle will lead HIPOWER's sales strategy for mobile power solutions across North America, with a primary focus on the rental and construction industries, as well as general prime power applications. He will play a key role in supporting and expanding HIPOWER's mobile power product line, aligning it with the evolving demands of the market.

"We are excited to welcome Kyle to our leadership team," said Rafael Acosta, president of HIPOWER Systems. "His combined engineering and sales background brings unique depth to our organization and will be instrumental in driving continued growth and innovation."

Tingle brings more than 30 years of experience to the position, including 20 years in sales and 10 years in engineering. His professional background includes notable tenures at John Deere (20 years), Clarke Power Services (4 years) and most recently, ComAp (5 years), where he held a senior sales role serving the power generation market. He holds an MBA from the University of Iowa, and dual engineering degrees from South Dakota State University.

"I'm honored to join HIPOWER Systems and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success in the mobile power market," said Tingle. "There's incredible potential in this market, and HIPOWER is positioned to lead the way with innovation, quality and customer focus."

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com

