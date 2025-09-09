The Historical Construction Equipment Association dedicates its new National Construction Equipment Museum building, showcasing over 220 antique machines. Fully funded through donations, the 20,000 sq. ft. facility includes a vaulted ceiling and heated floors. Future improvements are in progress, with plans for office space and an educational center. The museum, located in Bowling Green, Ohio, is open to the public by appointment. Contact HCEA for details.

The Historical Construction Equipment Association announced the dedication of its new National Construction Equipment Museum building on September 19, 2025.

The 20,000 sq. ft. structure is specifically designed for the permanent preservation and display of the major pieces from the Museum's collection of more than 220 antique construction machines and other vehicles. The vaulted ceiling allows for shovel and crane booms to be raised, and the spacious heated floor will provide ample access for viewing the exhibits. The building replaces the current 7,000 sq. ft. exhibit area in an older structure that had none of these benefits.

Ground was broken on Sep. 23, 2023, and the first steel was placed Dec. 17, 2024 by prime contractor Clouse Construction Corporation, a corporate member of the HCEA. Major construction was completed in spring 2025 with installation of the rollup doors for equipment.

The building's $2 million cost was fully funded in advance, entirely through donations. Ken Taylor, president of Ohio CAT — also a corporate member of the HCEA — led the effort through very generous donations culminating in the $500,000 Big Push matching funds drive. The HCEA wishes to thank Taylor and the hundreds of other donors to the project.

Additional funds are being raised for future improvements inside the building, which will include office and archives space and an educational center. All of this will be funded in advance as well.

The Museum, at 16623 Liberty Hi Road in Bowling Green, Ohio, is open to the public by appointment only until further notice.

Please call the HCEA at 419-352-5616 or email [email protected] to make arrangements.

