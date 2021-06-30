Our Main Office
Wed June 30, 2021 - National Edition #14
Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America's (HCMA) After Sales Solutions focuses on programs and processes that will allow contractors to manage their total cost of ownership (COO) easily and efficiently.
HCMA's solutions provide customers with the ability to perform an optimum economical operation, extend the lifecycle of machines, modernize, upgrade and renew aging machines.
To help spearhead its After Sales Solutions mission, Hitachi recently hired Marcelo Fazolin to serve as the director of customer care. Fazolin is a global automotive aftermarket and supply chain executive with extensive experience and proven international leadership skills with processes development and implementation. He earned an executive certificate in Technology, Operations and Value Chain Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Management Sloan School, Cambridge, Mass.
After Sales Solutions provides customers with the following:
Parts
HCMA offers a wide range and high availability of parts provided by its U.S. parts warehouse. Hitachi Genuine Parts allow machines to work longer, with lower running and maintenance costs. The company offers Performance Parts to cope with highly demanding conditions, engineered for greater durability, better performance and longer life.
Support Services
After Sales Solutions will help build higher profitability. This includes maintenance and repair contracts (MARCs), which provides hands‑on experience supporting Hitachi wheel loaders, as well as legacy loaders (Kawasaki, KCM), to keep Hitachi loaders running productively and efficiently.
ConSite
ConSite is HCMA's full data toolkit with a suite of apps for managing loader performance and productivity. It tracks performance metrics like idle time, operating time, fuel efficiency as well as location services in real-time and alerts users to maintenance schedules. Its "Predict & Prevent" approach to loader maintenance is intuitive and informative and is user-friendly at the front end, which allows connectivity to a behind-the-scenes data platform.
Global e-Service
This platform makes it easy for contractors to deliver the advanced asset management information that top fleets demand today. It is quick and simple to customize the dashboard allowing functionality at your fingertips to manage your fleet and plan service proactively. Select from charts, graphs or straight data to review the status of your rental fleet:
Remanufacturing
The service provides genuine factory remanufacturing to keep machines in "original" condition through their second life. The company's Reman facility is located in the HCMA Corporate Campus in Newnan, Ga. The Reman Center produces HCMA Certified Remanufactured Components designed to ensure parts are:
Training
Onsite and online training programs to help contractors keep machines running efficiently and productively. Learn to save time troubleshooting, solve problems utilizing mobile devices and provide real-time solutions on demand.
Fazolin brings a wealth of experience in a know-how and systemic view of the three main automotive sales channels (OEM, Tier 1 Supplier and Dealership Retail), especially in the spare parts business. His international background includes assignments in Brazil, Switzerland, United States, the leadership of worldwide teams and business travel to 39 countries. He has been recognized by upper management as a results leader, highly dedicated, a key contributor, a team coach and winner. He earned an MBA in International Business Management. CEG