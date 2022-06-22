List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. Welcomes Hills Machinery

Wed June 22, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Hitachi


Hills Machinery and Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) recently established a partnership to market the Hitachi excavator and wheel loader equipment lines.

The alliance will allow Hills Machinery and HCMA to grow the lineup of world-renowned Hitachi equipment across the North Carolina and South Carolina regions, and enable HCMA to introduce the broader lineup of Hitachi-branded equipment to the Carolina marketplace.

"Hitachi's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer of construction equipment combined with the Hills Machinery approach to customer care and product expertise, service and established industry relationships, opens the door for significant growth for both of us," said Jim Hill, president.

"We see this as a great opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our customers and provide them with world-class construction machinery."

Backed by more than a half-century of engineering innovation and advanced manufacturing excellence, Hitachi construction equipment has a reputation worldwide for its engineering, reliability, smart technology integration and low operating costs.

"Since we added our Hitachi-built compact and construction excavator line of equipment to the North American market to complement our well-established lineup of wheel loaders, we have been able to establish dealer partnerships with some of the leading equipment distributors in the industry. Hills Machinery is a perfect example of that," said Al Quinn, CEO of HCMA. "We couldn't be more proud to have Hills Machinery representing Hitachi equipment."

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.




Today's top stories

MDOT Rebuilds I-275 Near Detroit

Hyundai Enters Articulated Dump Truck Market With Two Models Targeting 30-, 45-Ton Segments

When it Comes to Safe, Sustainable Infrastructure, Better Won't Arrive Out of the Blue

Next Generation of JLG Augmented Reality App Now Available

Building of Connecticut Parking Garage at New Train Station on Track for Fall Finish

New Jersey's Carteret Ferry Terminal to Soon Begin Phase 1 of Construction

Iowa Dot Announces $100M in Grants for Iowa Airports

Company Wrench Announces Shawn Goodman's Promotion to Parts Director



 

Read more about...

Business News Excavators Hills Machinery Hitachi North Carolina South Carolina Wheel Loaders






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA