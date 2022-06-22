Hills Machinery and Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) recently established a partnership to market the Hitachi excavator and wheel loader equipment lines.

The alliance will allow Hills Machinery and HCMA to grow the lineup of world-renowned Hitachi equipment across the North Carolina and South Carolina regions, and enable HCMA to introduce the broader lineup of Hitachi-branded equipment to the Carolina marketplace.

"Hitachi's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer of construction equipment combined with the Hills Machinery approach to customer care and product expertise, service and established industry relationships, opens the door for significant growth for both of us," said Jim Hill, president.

"We see this as a great opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our customers and provide them with world-class construction machinery."

Backed by more than a half-century of engineering innovation and advanced manufacturing excellence, Hitachi construction equipment has a reputation worldwide for its engineering, reliability, smart technology integration and low operating costs.

"Since we added our Hitachi-built compact and construction excavator line of equipment to the North American market to complement our well-established lineup of wheel loaders, we have been able to establish dealer partnerships with some of the leading equipment distributors in the industry. Hills Machinery is a perfect example of that," said Al Quinn, CEO of HCMA. "We couldn't be more proud to have Hills Machinery representing Hitachi equipment."

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

