Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas fills out its ZAXIS-7 line of medium and large excavators with the ZX250LC-7, ZX300LC-7, ZX350LC-7, ZX490LC-7, ZX690LC-7 and ZX890LC-7.

Ranging in operating weight from 58,433 to 192,938 lbs., these excavators include upgraded features that enhance operator comfort, visibility, fuel efficiency, durability and productivity.

"The new ZX-7 generation of mid- to large-sized excavators features an array of new features and benefits to exceed the high standards set by our customers. These excavators have been engineered to be straightforward, effective and productive for the operator while providing an extremely high level of comfort," said Patrick Baker, product manager for medium and large excavators, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

Comfort was a priority when redesigning the operator station. The ZAXIS-7 cab is larger with less vibration and noise for an improved operating experience and reduced operator fatigue. The cab features increased head clearance and leg room with a one-touch adjustable air suspension seat synchronized to move with the console for simplified adjustments. This console features an ergonomic layout with intuitive controls for operator convenience and enhanced visibility on the right side of the cab.

Noise has been minimized by increasing the thickness of the rear glass. A seal has been added between the cab and floor plate. This improves the airtightness of the cab to keep dust out, even when the air conditioner is running. Four fluid-filled elastic cab mounts reduce vibration when traveling.

Panoramic visibility from the operator's seat helps create a safe working environment. Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas takes this a step further with its Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system. It provides five different camera views from inside the cab on an 8-in. anti-glare LCD monitor, including a wide 270-degree bird's-eye view of the machine's immediate environment. The operator can quickly and easily select a view on the monitor that best suits the situation. A rearview camera allows the operator to see the area right below the counterweight.

Versatility Meets Efficiency

"These excavators showcase next-generation hydraulic systems paired with reliable Isuzu engines to provide increased productivity and reduced fuel consumption. The new ZX-7 excavators are reliable and built to perform in the toughest working conditions," said Baker.

Models ranging from the ZX130-7 through ZX890LC-7 use a TRIAS III, TRIAS II or HIOS V hydraulic system solution, depending on which best matches the excavator's size and application.

Operators can choose their preferred ISO or SAE control pattern with a two-way pattern change valve that is standard on models from the ZX130-7 through the ZX490LC-7, and a dealer-installed option on the ZX690LC-7 and ZX890LC-7. Standard auxiliary piping and relief valves on models ranging from the ZX130-7 to ZX490LC-7 improve operation and help protect the machines while they're running breaker/hammer attachments. This is a dealer-installed option on the ZX690LC-7 and ZX890LC-7.

Tackle Demanding Applications

"The ZX-7 excavators feature heavy-duty boom and stick configurations designed to handle tough working conditions. Newly strengthened undercarriage components, such as idlers, rollers and improved seals carry long-term reliability," said Baker.

These excavators feature enhancements to critical components such as a strengthened X beam undercarriage. An anti-mud-compaction lower roller design helps prevent mud from entering and damaging the oil seals. The upper and lower rollers also feature improved idler sealing. A track undercover protects the joint from potential damage.

The ZAXIS-7 excavators feature strengthened boom ends and feet for long-term reliability. For durability, the bushings are installed in the brackets at the boom ends and the boom feet.

Boost Uptime

Tracking maintenance is simplified with the multifunctional monitor. It indicates preset maintenance intervals each time the key is turned on. Engine oil and coolant levels can be checked right from the operator's seat.

Design enhancements help protect critical components from the environment. An inner element of the engine air filter protects the engine from dust ingress while cleaning the outer element. Even the air conditioner is protected with a sealed internal filter that prevents intrusion of dust into the air conditioner unit.

Using telematic tools to monitor machine health helps boost uptime. ConSite, which remotely monitors operational status and alerts owners and operators to upcoming maintenance needs, is making a leap forward.

A standard feature, ConSite OIL, monitors engine and hydraulic oil conditions to proactively catch issues before any fault codes are triggered in the machine. This helps drive uptime by catching oil degradation before damage to critical systems can occur. This allows operators to focus on the work that needs to be done.

ConSite Air allows the servicing dealer to remotely diagnose issues that may arise, leading to increased uptime. It also allows remote updates of the software. A ConSite response team is on standby to rapidly resolve issues as they emerge.

Convenience Built In

The in-cab monitor controls the Bluetooth radio and allows convenient communication. The operator can listen to music and make hands-free calls from the cab. Long-lasting LED lights provide visibility in challenging conditions. Low-effort pilot controls reduce operator strain.

For convenience, switches have been collectively installed on the right side with easy access to those frequently used. Standard wide wiper blades on models from the ZX210LC-7 to ZX890LC-7 provide enhanced visibility by keeping the front glass clean.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

