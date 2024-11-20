Hitachi Construction Machinery wins silver in the Responsible Technology category at the 2024 Anthem Awards for their ultra-large full battery dump truck. The truck, developed with ABB Ltd., aims to help mining companies reduce emissions and environmental impact, paving the way for sustainable mining practices.

The Anthem Awards, presented by the Webby Awards, celebrate the purpose and mission-driven work of the individuals, companies and organizations making a difference worldwide. In its 4th year, they are the largest and most comprehensive social impact award, the organization said.

"We are honored to receive an Anthem Award for the world's first original equipment manufacturer to develop an ultra-large full battery dump truck and test it on an active mine site. This win in the Responsible Technology category is a testament to how we plan to build the future sustainably and reliably," said Eiji Fukinishi, Hitachi Construction Machinery vice president and executive officer, president of Mining Business Unit.

"Mining companies around the world are working to reduce emissions and as an original equipment manufacturer, it is our vision to provide solutions that can reduce our customers' environmental footprint. The battery dump truck represents the future, not only for the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group but for the mining industry as a whole."

The 4th annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet, with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. The full battery dump truck, jointly developed with ABB Ltd. (ABB), proved to be one of the most responsible technologies submitted. Based on Hitachi Construction Machinery's extensive experience with dump trucks equipped with trolley dynamic charging systems, the full-battery dump truck can continuously operate by directly charging from the overhead lines and the regenerative braking system.

Additionally, the battery weight has been managed to minimize it from the percentage of the overall vehicle weight and help maximize the load capacity to optimize cost performance thanks to the dynamic charging solutions.

This truck represents a seismic shift in the mining industry as environmental awareness rises. Mining companies worldwide are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and create the least amount of environmental impact possible. Having electric machinery in these mines will help companies prove to the world that there is a possibility to mine sustainably with limited environmental impact.

The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group plans to accelerate its efforts to put the full battery dump truck into practical use to help mines achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from mining machinery.

Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, managing director of Communications, Schmidt Futures; Haven Ley, SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures; Roma McCaig, chief public affairs and impact officer, REI Co-op; Wendy R. Weiser, vice president, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice; Brett Peters, global lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok; C.D. Glin, president, PepsiCo; Aurora James, activist and fashion designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge; Michelle Waring, steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine; Trovon Williams, Sr. vice president of Marketing & Communications, NAACP; and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, chief DEI officer, McCann Worldgroup; and many others

About Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide.

The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

