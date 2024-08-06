Photo courtesy of Hitachi Air Power specializes in 24-hour sales and service of air compressors, air treatment products, accessories and related equipment.

Hitachi Global Air Power US LLC, an industry leader in innovative compressed air solutions, announced the purchase of Longview, Texas-based Sullair distributor, Air Power Sales and Service. Air Power specializes in 24-hour sales and service of air compressors, air treatment products, accessories and related equipment.

"The East Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth regions are strategic territories for us due to the high concentration of high tech and oil and gas companies — among others — who all rely on compressed air to power their operations," said John Randall, president and CEO of Hitachi Global Air Power.

"Air Power Sales and Service's customer-first approach and strong presence in the market expands and secures our sales and service capabilities to our current and future customers in this important region. It's also another step forward in our strategy for growth as a total seamless solutions provider."

With locations in Longview and Euless, Texas, Air Power has been a Sullair distributor for more than 35 years. Current employees and leadership will remain in their positions and the company will continue to sell Sullair brand air compressors and related equipment while providing service to a variety of compressed air systems.

"As a Sullair distributor for over 30 years, we could not be more excited for the acquisition of our company by Hitachi Global Air Power," said Craig Peterson, owner, Air Power Sales and Service. "We look forward to new opportunities for growth, improved efficiency and a competitive edge in the compressed air market."

