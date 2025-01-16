Hitachi Global Air Power donates Sullair 185 Series air compressor to ARA Foundation, raising over $120,000 for charity. $10,000 also donated to Wounded Warrior Project to support veterans' programs. Compressor features hand-written messages of support from employees and will benefit various industries.

Hitachi Global Air Power US LLC, an industry leader in innovative compressed air solutions, announced it will donate a custom-designed Sullair 185 Series Tier IV Final portable air compressor to the ARA Foundation Charity Auction.

The company also will make a separate $10,000 charitable donation to Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) in support of wounded veterans, their families and caregivers.

"We are long-time supporters of the ARA Foundation, and we are honored to continue this partnership in 2025," said John Randall, Hitachi Global Air Power president and CEO.

"This year, we are also proud to expand our charitable efforts by honoring the service and sacrifice of our veterans through our support of Wounded Warrior Project. These donations reflect our commitment to supporting our industry and giving back to our community, while paying tribute to the heroes who have made profound contributions to our country."

ARA Foundation Auction

The ARA Foundation Charity Auction will be held online beginning Jan. 13, culminating in the announcement of the winner during the ARA Show in Las Vegas. This marks the seventh year Hitachi Global Air Power has donated a Sullair portable compressor to the ARA Foundation auction, with past designs including a pink compressor for breast cancer awareness, a "heart of gold" design for the American Heart Association, and a Mardi Grasthemed compressor supporting the Alzheimer's Association.

To date, Hitachi Global Air Power's contributions have raised over $120,000 for the ARA Foundation Auction and an additional $40,000 for outside charities.

Supporting Wounded Warrior Project

The donated WWP-themed Sullair Series 185 air compressor features hand-written messages of support and gratitude from Hitachi Global Air Power employees, added during a special signing event held at the company's manufacturing facility on Jan. 15. Additionally, Hitachi Global Air Power will present a $10,000 contribution to WWP in February 2025.

The donation will support the organization's mission to provide life-changing programs and services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care for veterans.

"The support we receive from Hitachi Global Air Power helps Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors in their communities," said Brea Kratzert Todd, vice president of business development of WWP.

"Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our programs and services."

About Sullair 185 Series Air Compressor

The custom WWP-themed Sullair 185 Series portable air compressor is powered by a 49 hp Kubota 1803 diesel engine delivering 185 cfm of air at 100 psi. Designed for reliability and performance, this model is a top choice for rental companies and is widely used in construction, mining, landscaping and more.

