Hitachi photo The Sullair OFE1550 oil free electric portable air compressor.

Hitachi Global Air Power US LLC announced the launch of the Sullair OFE1550 oil free electric portable air compressor, the latest addition to its expanding line of electric portable air compressors.

Designed with customer needs at the forefront, the Sullair OFE delivers 1550 CFM at 125 PSI of Class 0 oil free air, making it ideal for applications where air purity is critical — including food and beverage, bottling and oil and gas operations, according to Hitachi.

"We're seeing growing demand for oil free and electric options — especially in industries where air quality and environmental impact matter most," said Jerel Cole, senior product manager of Hitachi Global Air Power. "Hitachi is a proven expert in oil free technology, and our engineers built the OFE1550 through close collaboration between our engineering and product teams to make sure it holds up to the toughest jobs while delivering the performance our customers count on."

The Sullair OFE1550 is engineered to meet Class 0 air quality requirements and features zero emissions. Its totally enclosed fan cooled (TEFC) motor allows reliable performance in dirty or harsh environments, according to Hitachi.

For added customer convenience, the OFE1550 is built for easy maintenance, simple start-up with the Wye-Delta starter and enhanced operator safety by keeping electric connections and discharge components away from the operator. Also, it includes a smart auto- lubrication system that continuously delivers the right amount of lubrication to help prevent premature wear.

Designed with the equipment rental market in mind, the OFE1550 offers easy site- maneuverability, and a 10-in. touch screen controller with an intuitive interface.

The launch of the OFE1550 continues Hitachi Global Air Power's commitment to environment-forward innovation, expanding its electric portable compressor lineup — which includes the Sullair E1035H and E425H — to support customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on reliability or performance.

For more information, visit www.hitachiglobalairpower.com.

