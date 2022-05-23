With its reduced tail-swing design, Hitachi's 4-ft. 11-in. wide (1.5 m) ZX26U-5N is perfect for working in the most confined spaces.

An operating weight of 5,560 lbs. (2,520 kg) makes it easy to transport with convenient tie-down holes on the side frame and blade. An independent swing boom and 360-degree rotation let you set up and work almost anywhere. Plus, virtually unlimited visibility and precise control make it a great tool for excavating around existing utilities.

This machine excels in landscaping, renovation, trenching, backfilling, drilling and demolition applications where space is at a premium, and in sensitive ground conditions where low ground pressure provides an advantage, according to the manufacturer.

Despite its compact size, the ZX26U-5N offers plenty of height and reach to get up and over truck sideboards with a maximum reach of 15 ft. 2 in. (4.63 m). It also provides a maximum dig depth of 8 ft. 6 in. (2.59 m). An integrated dozer blade adds versatility, allowing the excavator to backfill or grade.

Working in confined spaces demands precise control. Full hydraulic pilot controls for the bucket/thumb and other attachments, boom, swing, travel and blade maximize controllability. To suit operator preference and increase productivity, control patterns can be quickly switched from backhoe- to excavator-style controls with a control-pattern selector located in a compartment beneath the seat.

The ability to efficiently run multiple attachments enhances the versatility of the ZX26U-5N. A one-way/two-way selector valve accommodates breaker and grapple attachments with extra plumbing installed on the stick. An auxiliary function lever (AFL) is available with an analog switch, trigger switch and horn for running attachments such as a breaker or an attachment with swing. A V-shaped boom cylinder guard and hose protector ensure durability in any application.

Fuel efficiency is enhanced with a Tier IV Final compliant, direct-injected Yanmar engine that produces 20 net hp (14.9 kW) while remaining impressively quiet. The engine provides a high torque level for more pull-through power. This is an efficient package when paired with the Hitachi hydraulic system, which delivers more power and consumes less fuel, according to the manufacturer.

Designed for Comfort

The ZX26U-5N offers a choice of a four-pillar canopy or a spacious cab. The operator station has a wide entryway and swing boom and foldable travel pedals are positioned where they are easy to operate, yet allow plenty of foot room. A seat with suspension and adjustable armrest adds to the operator's comfort level.

Operators often must get on and off the machine several times throughout the day. An easy entrance floor lowers the distance you must lift your leg during entry.

Just because a machine is compact doesn't mean the operator should be cramped. Hitachi has maximized the available space for the operator. The cab option has been widened and incorporates a larger door. An enlarged windshield improves visibility.

Durability Built In

The ZX26U-5N is built to the same durability standards as larger Hitachi excavators. Oil-impregnated HN bushings are used on the boom, arm and bucket joints for increased durability.

The boom end bracket has been reinforced and there is improved abrasion resistance for the joint between the arm and boom to reduce backlash. Hydraulic hoses on the boom also have been relocated to further reduce the chance of damage.

Maintenance Made Easy

While all the components are packaged in a small space, Hitachi engineers worked to ensure easy access. The ZX26U-5N provides ground-level access to daily maintenance points. They are grouped behind easy-access covers and a large engine cover slides open vertically for access when the machine is working in a confined area.

The design of the cooling package makes cleanout a breeze. A parallel-aligned cooling package is located behind a one-touch open cover.

Hitachi also has made it easier to replace damaged glass in the cab. To reduce the cost of repair, the traditional curved glass used in the cab has been exchanged with more easily obtainable flat glass.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

