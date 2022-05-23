Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) announced the arrival of the ZX50U-5N excavator, a compact machine with full-size features.

With its reduced tail-swing design, the compact, yet powerful, 10,560-lb. (4,790-kg) ZX50U-5N is perfect for working in congested areas. An independent swing boom and 360-degree rotation let you set up and work almost anywhere. Plus, virtually unlimited visibility and precise control make it a great tool for excavating around existing utilities.

This excavator is a smart choice for trenching, excavating, loading trucks and other tasks in wide-open spaces, according to the manufacturer.

The ZX50U-5N offers plenty of height and reach to get up and over truck sideboards with a maximum reach of 19 ft. 7 in. (5.96 m). It also provides a maximum dig depth of 11 ft. 7 in. (3.53 m). A backfill blade allows the excavator to fill or grade while an optional all-hydraulic blade angles 25 degrees left or right, for even more efficient grading and backfilling.

Compact excavators are commonly used as tool carriers with a wide range of attachments increasing job site versatility. A standard quick-coupler-equipped, boom-mounted auxiliary line makes attachment hookup on the ZX50U-5N a snap. An auxiliary function lever (AFL) is available with an analog switch, trigger switch and horn for running attachments such as a breaker or an attachment with swing.

The ZX50U-5N allows the engine speed to be matched to the job with power/economy work modes, which are usually only available on larger excavator models. The power mode provides higher engine speeds for most general digging work, while the economy mode reduces engine speed for lighter digging jobs. This results in lower noise and decreased fuel consumption.

The excavator also uses the Hitachi Triple H (HHH) hydraulic system, which enables combined operations by adjusting the optimal flow rate for all actuators. This gives the operator the freedom to provide simultaneous control inputs with no impact on machine performance.

A Tier IV Final compliant, direct-injected Yanmar engine produces 36.3 net hp (27.1 kW) while remaining fuel efficient and impressively quiet. The engine provides a high torque level for more pull-through power.

Designed for Comfort

Just because the ZX50U-5N can squeeze into a tight space doesn't mean the operator should. A spacious operator station has a wide entryway. Swing boom and foldable travel pedals are positioned where they are easy to operate yet allow plenty of foot room.

Ergonomic short-throw hydraulic pilot control levers provide smooth, predictable low-effort fingertip operation to reduce operator fatigue. To suit operator preference and increase productivity, control patterns can be quickly switched from backhoe- to excavator-style controls with a control-pattern selector located in a compartment beneath the seat.

An enhanced 3.5-in. LCD monitor keeps the operator informed of vital information while allowing fingertip control of several functions, including auto-shutdown and power/economy modes.

Comfort inside the spacious cab has been maximized with an automatic, high velocity, bi-level climate-control system with automotive-style adjustable louvers to help keep the glass clear.

Durability Built In

The ZX50U-5N is built to the same durability standards as larger Hitachi excavators. Oil-impregnated HN bushings are used on the boom, arm and bucket joints for increased durability. Heavy-duty X-frames provide a rock-solid base that resists material and dirt buildup. A single-pin swing post increases the structural integrity of the digging components.

The rubber tracks on the ZX50U-5N feature a unique steel core that resists cracking. Large-diameter drive sprockets and track idlers further increase undercarriage durability.

A V-shaped cylinder guard provides added protection to the boom cylinder. To prevent damage to the upper structure, a D-section frame skirt improves upward impact resistance by 20 percent over previous models, according to the manufacturer.

Maintenance Made Easy

Compact machines can be more challenging to maintain, but not with the ZX50U-5N. A hinged door provides wide-open access to the side-by-side oil cooler and radiator core for easier cleanout. Routine checks, such as engine oil level, are quickly accomplished from ground level. A hydraulic fluid sight gauge and see-through coolant reservoir allow the operator to check at a glance.

Adjusting proper track tension only requires a grease gun and a wrench. A large fuel tank, 500- and 2,000-hour engine and hydraulic oil service, and 500-hour greasing intervals enable these excavators to work long hours between scheduled service intervals.

The operator station tilts forward 50 degrees, simplifying access to the swing motor, hydraulic control valve, engine starter motor and alternator.

To reduce the cost of repair, the traditional curved glass used in the cab has been exchanged with more easily obtainable flat glass.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

Today's top stories