Hitachi ZW30 T4F Compact Loader Makes Its Debut

The ZW30 features an even half cubic yard bucket, making it ideal for landscape supply operations, nurseries and other applications calling for precise measurements.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) announced the debut of the ZW30 T4F compact wheel loader recently.

The ZW30 features an even half cubic yard bucket, making it ideal for landscape supply operations, nurseries and other applications calling for precise measurements. However, like its larger Hitachi loader counterparts, the ZW30 handles snow and clean-up operations equally as well.

The Kubota engine is powerful and reliable, according to the manufacturer, and, in conjunction with the responsive hydrostatic transmission, limited slip differentials and rear axle oscillation, this compact loader handles and travels well, no matter how tough the terrain.

In addition to the smooth operation, operators will appreciate the cab environment, which includes enhanced visibility, standard air conditioning, adjustable suspension seat and an easy-read dashboard monitor panel.

"I am very happy that we made the investment to have a closed cab," said Carmine Capobianco, of Big Valley Nursery. "I am sure I will appreciate it even more as winter settles in. The cab is very comfortable, yet still offers tremendous visibility."

Additional standard equipment includes a universal quick coupler, sliding windows on both doors, access on both sides of the cab with easy access steps and an automatic parking brake system.

Overall, the ZW30 T4F provides a powerful and light footprint with a compact body. Durability, comfort and safety also have been engineered into this compact, designed to satisfy both experienced and inexperienced operators.

Importantly, all the Hitachi compact wheel loaders are Tier 4F certified with only a DOC to control emissions. There are no complex and expensive emission DPF filters to plug, regenerate, maintain or replace. And no SCR to feed with DEF.

Longer maintenance intervals with standard 500 hours engine oil changes and Hitachi's HN oil impregnated bushings offer forgiveness if the operator missed a pin greasing service, according to the manufacturer.

These Hitachi compact wheel loaders can offer as much as 10 times the tire life of skid steers and track loaders, the manufacturer said. Furthermore, these compact wheel loaders save 1/3 the fuel cost.

For more information, visit www.hitachiwheelloaders.us.