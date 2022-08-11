Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas CEO Al Quinn (C) and Vice President Simon Wilson (R) presented Shelton with a numbered print of a watercolor piece that she had commissioned by artist Gary Wright commemorating the expansion of HCMA into the excavator and mining equipment markets. The print was signed by all employees. The original framed piece hangs in Hitachi’s headquarters. (CEG photo)

After 27 years with Kawasaki Loaders and now Hitachi Construction Machinery America, communications manager Sam Shelton is officially retired effective Aug. 1.

Anyone who is familiar with her overall work, her talents in company photography and writing, her meeting and event coordination, and on and on, knows that her career was based on excellence and perfection in every task she undertook — anything less wasn't acceptable to her.

Shelton was not only a strong advocate marketer for the Kawasaki/Hitachi brand, she also immersed herself in the study of the industry. She championed and heavily participated in the functions of many of the organizations that guide the heavy equipment industry and ones that continue to make a change within the equipment industry. Shelton's participation on the AEM MarComm Council, and her stint as the MarComm Council Chairman, was just part of her overall passion for being involved in the industry.

Recently, the staff at Hitachi Construction Americas held a luncheon at the company's North American headquarters in Newnan, Ga., where more than 100 coworkers, friends, local vendors and others turned out to say goodbye, laude her achievements and wish her the best of luck.

Company CEO Al Quinn praised Shelton for her passion and persistence, but mostly for how she truly supported the changes within the organization over the years and was "always looking to take care of the dealers' needs and to keep those needs at the forefront of her agenda."

"She's been a great asset to the company," said Quinn.

Vice President Simon Wilson said that Shelton was instrumental in providing him with background information and insight on the company when he joined several years ago.

"She gave me the history of where the company had been and what her thoughts were for the future. Sam already has quite a footprint on what is taking place at Hitachi."

Wilson gave an invitation to Sam and Bill Shelton to join them at ConExpo 2023 to see the continued hand and footprints left by Shelton in many of the things they will be doing.

Retired Vice President Gary Bell said, "I stole her away from product support. She soon became an industry leader in trade associations and groups that contributed to marketing this industry as a whole. It makes me proud that I was a part of her career. She's probably the most multi-tasked person in this room — she can handle more big projects at one time than anyone I know."

Retired Assistant Vice President Wayne Powell said that Shelton was a great asset for the service department and was able to conquer all of the computer issues of the day to keep things going smoothly.

"We had a lot of good times," he said. "When she asked us to do the impossible by having machines prepped for shows and what not, we always did whatever was needed because we understood if Sam needed something, it was important to the company." CEG

Today's top stories