HitchDoc at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Thu March 02, 2023 - National Edition
Hitch Doc


HitchDoc will show off two snowblowers for the construction industry in booth N17738 at the 2023 ConExpo in Las Vegas.

For high-flow skid steers and wheel loaders, the HDS7100 easily chews through deep, hard packed snow. A fully hydraulically-powered blower, the HDS7100 has a cutting width of more than 7 ft. and a cutting height of more than 3 ft.

Tiger teeth on a 20-in. auger combine with a four-paddle fan and standard 68-in. discharge chute, so you can quickly and easily move snow where you want it. For even greater control, a new truck loading spout will allow users to easily fill tall trucks from the cab of their wheel loader or skid steer. This new spout will be on display in HitchDoc's booth at ConExpo.

In addition to the HDS7100, HitchDoc will be showing its recently released snowblowers specifically designed for mini-skid steers. With interest continuing to grow in mini-skid steers, there's a corresponding demand for attachments for these small, powerful machines.

The mini-skid steer snowblower taps into the machine's hydraulic system for power and features heavy gauge steel construction. This allows the blower to be light enough for the machines to push it and still be efficient while remaining heavy enough to be effective in removing snow. Available in both a 48- and 60-in. version, the mini-skid steer blower uses a Quick-Tach mounting plate so it can easily attach to common machines.

While winter has certainly been a topic of discussion, it won't be long before we're all deep in construction season and HitchDoc wants to make sure you've got all the tools you need. HitchDoc has a history of making a variety of attachments for skid steers including the Dual Dozer and Sandpiper.

Featuring front-mounted casters and a dual-sided cutting edge, the Dual Dozer is ideal for creating a smooth, level finish without leaving tracks, even around obstacles or tight corners. Meanwhile, the Sandpiper provides an efficient way to spread sand or other granular materials across an area from 30 in. to 30 ft.

For more than 30 years, HitchDoc has been manufacturing quality parts for the construction industry from American steel in the Midwest. Be sure to check out all of its products in booth N11738 at ConExpo or by visiting www.hitchdoc.com.




