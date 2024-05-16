Westchester Tractor held an open house and customer appreciation event May 10, 2024, at its Brewster, N.Y., location.

An enthusiastic crowd of more than 450 people were in attendance and all were given the opportunity to enjoy a great barbecue lunch, fresh soft-serve ice cream, as well as equipment displays and demonstrations featuring various manufacturers that Westchester Tractor represents. Included in the equipment displays were Kubota, Hitachi, New Holland, Kobelco, Vibroscreen, Bomag, Alamao, Terrain King, Bandit and Avant. CEG

