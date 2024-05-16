List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Westchester Tractor Holds Open House in Brewster, New York

    Thu May 16, 2024 - Northeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Westchester Tractor held an open house and customer appreciation event May 10, 2024, at its Brewster, N.Y., location.

    An enthusiastic crowd of more than 450 people were in attendance and all were given the opportunity to enjoy a great barbecue lunch, fresh soft-serve ice cream, as well as equipment displays and demonstrations featuring various manufacturers that Westchester Tractor represents. Included in the equipment displays were Kubota, Hitachi, New Holland, Kobelco, Vibroscreen, Bomag, Alamao, Terrain King, Bandit and Avant. CEG

    Avant compact wheel loaders have become a growing part of the equipment lineup at Westchester Tractor. With a huge variety of available attachments contractors, landscapers and nurseries as well as municipalities are finding a host of applications for this very flexible machine. (L-R) are Matt Hendel of Avant and Dennis Gallager Jr. and Wyatt Gallager, both of Westchester Tractor. (CEG photo)
    Cemeteries have a need for a variety of maintenance and excavating equipment. Kensico has been a long-time New Holland customer and sent representatives to inspect the latest New Holland tractor loader backhoe with Westchester Tractor’s Dennis Gallager Sr. (far R). (CEG photo)
    A Kobelco SK130 feeds a Vibroscreen SCM-75C showing just how efficiently these products screen soil. (CEG photo)
    A crowd gathers to see a Vibroscreen trommel and box screener in action. (CEG photo)
    A Kubota RTV-X is put through its paces in the demo area. (CEG photo)
    Attendees tested their skills by participating in a rodeo featuring a Kubota compact excavator. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Underhill, who has worked as a sales representative of Westchester Tractor for decades, took the opportunity to see a few of his long-time customers before starting his retirement. (CEG photo)
    As customers arrived, they were presented with gift bags that included great construction equipment swag. (CEG photo)
    Vibroscreen aggregate equipment, manufactured in Canada, is available for sale or rent from Westchester Tractor. With a Vibroscreen SCM-75C screener (L-R) are Frederick Melancon of Vibroscreen, Chuck Acuna of Westchester Tractor, Joe Balboni of Vibroscreen and Dan Grippo of Westchester Tractor. (CEG photo)
    A Hitachi wheel loader is closely inspected by interested buyers. (CEG photo)
    This young attendee enjoyed shooting hoops with a New Holland tractor loader backhoe. (CEG photo)
    Everyone pitched in to make the event an overall great success, (L-R) including Matt Apple, Westchester Tractor; John Apple, founder of Westchester Tractor; and Bill Bergmann of Kubota. (CEG photo)
    Andrew Prusinowski of Westchester Tractor takes his son, Jacob, through the Kubota obstacle course. (CEG photo)




