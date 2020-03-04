--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
H.O. Penn Names Matt Ahern Machine Sales Operations Manager

Wed March 04, 2020 - Northeast Edition
H.O. Penn


Matt Ahern
Matt Ahern

H.O. Penn announced the hiring of Matthew Ahern as machine sales operations manager at its' Newington, Conn., facility. As a former owner of Edward Ehrbar Inc., Ahern brings a wealth of industry experience with him to his new position. In addition to his role as an owner, he previously held many other positions at Ehrbar including executive vice president.

Ahern also has been an active member of numerous local and national trade industry associations and of both the NJ and NY Equipment Dealers Association. In his new role at H.O. Penn, Ahern will be responsible for assisting the region sales managers and sales representatives through providing effective branch sales operations and continually ensuring positive customer experiences with all H.O. Penn operations.

H.O. Penn Machinery Company Inc. is the exclusive Caterpillar equipment dealer for the lower 13 counties of New York and the entire state of Connecticut. It is a full service dealership providing sales, rentals, parts, service and equipment management solutions for the complete line of Caterpillar Construction and Power Generation equipment.

For more information, visit www.hopenn.com.



Business News Edward Ehrbar Employee News H.O. Penn Machinery