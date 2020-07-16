--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
HOLT CAT Names Joyce Pingel New Chief Information Officer After Nationwide Search

Thu July 16, 2020 - West Edition
Holt Cat


Joyce Pingel
Joyce Pingel

After a nationwide search, HOLT CAT has announced the appointment of Joyce Pingel as senior vice president, chief information officer and head of digital.

In the role, she will be responsible for leading, managing and directing IT and digital functions while providing strategic direction for the information technologies and communication systems at HOLT. Pingel was chosen from dozens of candidates to advance HOLT's tradition of innovation, an important part of one of the company's core values of continually getting better.

Pingel joins HOLT from Des Moines, Iowa where she has spent the past eight years as CIO at Kum & Go / Krause Group driving the digital strategy and technology transformation for 5,000 employees in 400 stores across 11 states. Before that, she gained more than 20 years of domestic and international experience leading technology teams and innovation in the financial services industry at Principal Financial Group and Aviva Investors.

In line with HOLT's Values-Based Leadership, Pingel believes in supporting the communities where she lives and works. Through her work as an appointed member of the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council, she helped invigorate the PreK-12 talent pipeline toward STEM careers and advocated for increasing diversity and inclusion in the technology industry, especially for women. She served as a United Way of Central Iowa executive board member for three terms and supported quality learning as a member of Women United and the Dean's Advisory Board at the University of Northern Iowa.

"I am excited to welcome Joyce to San Antonio and the HOLT family," said Corinna Holt Richter, president and chief administrative officer at HOLT CAT.

"Under her leadership we will continue improving customer solutions through the use of technology. Her extensive knowledge and experience analyzing and implementing innovative IT and digital solutions will no doubt transform how we do business."

For more information, visit www.holtcat.com.



