HOLT Produces Full Line of Spray King Suite of Tank Solutions in Waco

Spray King water tanks are manufactured at the 104-acre HOLT Manufacturing campus in Waco, Texas.

Ever since Benjamin Holt produced his first horse-drawn harvester in the late 1800's, and then developed the first successful track-type tractor, which he named the "Caterpillar" in 1904, HOLT Manufacturing has been building the products that move industries forward.

HOLT Manufacturing's current owners, Peter J. Holt and Corinna Holt Richter, are direct descendants of Benjamin Holt.

In 1933, William K. "Bill" Holt, Benjamin's second son, established the William K. Holt Machinery Co. in San Antonio, Texas, as a Caterpillar equipment dealership. The need for innovation was apparent in Texas and regular requests for the design and fabrication of customized attachments for Cat machines is what first established Holt in the manufacturing business more than 80 years ago. Over the years, this custom design and manufacturing has included specialized tools, modifications to existing products and development of unique products for unique customer applications. HOLT Manufacturing is a complete resource to help customers solve specific problems by engineering solutions where there aren't ready-made solutions available.

Today, HOLT Manufacturing designs, engineers and produces a full line of Spray King water tanks for industrial applications, oilfield engine skids and enclosures for generator packages and custom manufactured attachments, tools, components and special application machines.

Designed to be safe and easy to maintain, the Spray King suite of tank solutions provide a lower center of gravity and can be easily customized to specific needs, according to the manufacturer. Five models currently are offered for a variety of applications.

Custom Packaging

Whether you're working deep underground or far offshore, with HOLT Manufacturing you'll get fully custom packaging that's engineered and fabricated to fit your exact application.

HOLT Manufacturing is based in a 100,000 sq. ft. fabrication facility in Waco, Texas. The facility has been configured to deliver fast turn-around on new product production while providing full customization as requested, according to the manufacturer. HOLT Manufacturing has at its disposal the full capability and experience of HOLT's machining, welding and line boring operations to provide complete custom fabrication services — from concept, to design and drawings, to finished products.

For more information, visit www.holtmfg.com.