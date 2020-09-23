The SkyCrane is a self-leveling cantilever beam system.

Most cantilever beams require electrical or hydraulic interface with a crane. Most of them are also not very versatile and efficient.

On the job site, Greenfield Products understands the need for efficiency, productivity and safety.

Imagine a cantilever lifting beam system that offers a wireless, self-contained, battery-powered solution that doesn't require any electrical or hydraulic interface with the crane. How would that revolutionize your construction site?

Engineering a Revolutionized Piece of Equipment

Greenfield Products has engineered a new piece of custom equipment: the SkyCrane cantilever beam.

The SkyCrane is a self-leveling cantilever beam system that offers the customer the most versatile and efficient cantilever beam operation in the construction industry, according to the manufacturer.

Engineered to offer a wireless, self-contained, battery-powered solution that doesn't require any electrical or hydraulic interface with a crane, the beam's counterweight is adjusted via remote control, allowing the operator to maintain the beam balance during the lift process.

The SkyCrane was designed to work in construction sites where the crane hook cannot have direct overhead access to the load to be lifted.

From a safety perspective, all of its features minimize risk of personal injury while increasing safety on all aspects of the lift. It also is a great tool for the glass and glazing industry, and for installing precast facade panels in buildings where ledges/overhangs may limit how close the crane hook can be to the side of the building.

Customer Success with the SkyCrane Cantilever Lifting Beam System

Hatton Construction's customer, Bagatelos Architectural Glass Systems Inc., was tasked with the job of installing fully utilized curtain wall units in a set-back area of Dublin, Calif.

This particular project had a recessed soffit of 17 ft., and the SkyCrane cantilever beam made short work of this task. The beam's variety of functions proved to be an efficient, smooth and safe approach to this very difficult installation. Setting unitized glass panels requires precise and fine movements, and the SkyCrane proved to meet the challenge.

Overall, the job ran smoothly, efficiently and on time without any safety concerns. Without this revolutionized equipment, it's possible that this job could not be completed efficiently and on time, or even completed at all, according to the manufacturer.

Features & Benefits of the SkyCrane Cantilever Lifting Beam System

The SkyCrane has numerous features and benefits that make it one of the most versatile and efficient cantilever lifting beams in the industry. These include:

Self-Leveling

Remote-Controlled

Hydraulic Jib

Pin-On Extension Beam

Pin-On Rotator

Load-Cell Shackle

Stackable Counterweight

Integrated Chain Hoist

Locking Pendulum & Warning Light

Rechargeable battery pack with 120V AC 3-prong plug

Greenfield Products has engineered a medium version, which has a maximum capacity of 20,000 lbs, at 20 ft., in addition to a small and large version to complement the product line.

For more information, visit www.greenfieldpi.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.