Hummerbee announced that it will soon be releasing its newest rough-terrain machine, a telescopic, compact articulated loader, and is actively taking preorders now. The first loaders are expected to deliver during Q4 2021.

Founded in 1986 as A&O Forklift — now doing business as Hummerbee Rough Terrain Equipment — the company has been a United States manufacturer of dependable, easy-to-operate, 4-wheel drive articulated forklifts for the global beekeeping industry. For decades, Hummerbee rough-terrain forklifts have exceeded the demand for a durable, reliable machine to transport beehives efficiently and safely through fields and orchards for crop pollination, food production and honey production around the world.

"Recognizing the market need for a heavy-duty, U.S.-made compact articulated loader, it was a natural progression for Hummerbee to fill that niche. Our decades of experience in engineering and building rough-terrain machines makes us uniquely positioned to expand into the compact loader market, building on the foundation of our excellent reputation for producing a durable, reliable machine. Pound for pound, we are confident this machine out-performs a comparable size skid steer wheel loader," said Brian Kulling, president of Hummerbee.

The Hummerbee telescopic, compact articulated loader aims to be a cost-effective, more accessible and heavier-duty player in the fast-growing compact wheel loader market, serving a multitude of different industries. The first model of the Hummerbee compact loader fills a gap between mini wheel loaders and larger skid steers and wheel loaders, with more power and versatility than a compact tractor.

Manufactured in Michigan, the Hummerbee is designed and engineered to perform a wide variety of tasks in many different industries, including construction, tree service, agriculture, livestock farming, landscaping, forestry and municipality maintenance.

This 4-wheel drive, compact articulated loader is powered by a class-leading Tier IV Final, 74 hp Kohler turbo diesel engine. The 2-speed hydrostatic transmission with on-the-fly shifting provides a fast, 14 mph top speed, minimizing downtime and increasing productivity. The intuitive joystick controls, forward/reverse rocker foot pedal, and conventional steering wheel make the Hummerbee easy to control and operate, drastically reducing the training time for novice users. The operator control panel features easy-to-read digital gauges and status displays.

The 10-ft. telescopic, dual-arm boom is designed to prevent load twisting, and is stable and strong enough to handle even the biggest tasks. Hummerbee's Load Cushion technology keeps heavy loads level and steady while traveling, to prevent excessive material spillage. With an auxiliary hydraulic oil flow of 21 gpm, the Hummerbee can operate virtually any hydraulic attachment needed. Equipped with a universal, skid steer style tool mounting plate and remote hydraulic tool locking system, switching from one task to the next is fast, safe and easy. Fabricated from top to bottom with high-grade U.S. steel, the Hummerbee can take a beating without cracking or breaking the body panels, according to the company.

Articulated steering makes this machine easy to maneuver in tight spaces with minimal turf disturbance. Rear-chassis seating provides instinctive machine control and reverse mobility. An oscillating trunnion drive rear axle creates additional stability and traction by keeping all four tires securely on the ground while traveling over rough, uneven terrain.

To suit specific traction and application requirements, wide turf tires, high flotation construction tires and rugged R4 tires are standard options on the Hummerbee. The tires are foam-filled to prevent flats under any surface conditions. A front and rear LED light package also comes standard on the Hummerbee. The spacious ROPS and seating area provide plenty of arm, leg and head room for any size operator, making it fast and easy to enter and exit the machine and 360-degree visibility lets the operator keep an eye on the load while safely and confidently navigating a busy job site. An operator cab is in the works for fall 2021.

Specifications:

Length: 121 in.

Width: 55 in.

Height: 92 in.

Weight: 6,180 lbs.

Tipping Load: 4,500 lbs.

Lifting Height (Full Extension): 120 in.

Top Speed: 14 mph — High, 7 mph — Low

Turning Radius: 56 in.

Fuel Capacity: 12 gal.

Hydraulic Oil Capacity: 12 gal.

Auxiliary Hydraulic Oil Flow: 21 gpm

For more information, call 800/943-8677 or visit hummerbee.com.

