Tourism and business leaders joined recently at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to kick off a $600 million renovation of the facility's legacy campus.

The renovation will extend the contemporary design, architecture, and customer experience of the 1.4 million sq.- ft. West Hall, which debuted in 2021. Work will continue through 2025, with construction designed to accommodate and minimize disruption to scheduled tradeshows.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place at the east side of the South Hall, which will be transformed into a sprawling new plaza and entrance. Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), was joined by Jim Gibson, chair of both the Clark County Commission and the LVCVA board of directors, as well as members of the LVCVA board of directors and convention center oversight panel.

"We have been the number one tradeshow destination for nearly three decades and we are committed to being the number one tradeshow destination for another three decades," said Hill. "This renovation will provide our customers with an experience that will make them want to come back year after year."

Some key highlights of the renovation include:

The continuation of the signature West Hall exterior ribbon roof will create architectural cohesion across the entire campus;

An outdoor plaza and indoor lobby at the South Hall will create a sense of arrival and provide direct access to new pre-function space and a second-floor boardroom;

A climate-controlled interior concourse between the North Hall and the South Hall will provide interior access across the entire campus;

An expansive Grand Lobby between the North and Central halls will offer ample natural light and views of both halls;

A newly designed parking lot outside of Central Hall (Silver Lot) will feature a Vegas Loop station to transport guests to/from Wynn and Encore (expected to debut in Spring 2024);

Innovative technology, including sleek, digital displays, digital pylon signs, wayfinding and interactive information kiosks throughout the facility;

Technology upgrades will result in upgraded electrical access for tradeshow organizers and exhibitors and increased connectivity for guests.

The LVCVA is represented by Miller Project Management Group, which oversees the construction of the project. Klai Juba Wald serves as the architect of record. A joint venture comprised of the Hunt Construction Group and the Penta Building Group serves as the contractor. More than 600 tradesmen and women will be utilized for the renovation.

With nearly 15 million sq. ft. of meeting and event space throughout the destination, the convention sector continues to significantly contribute to Southern Nevada's economy. In 2022, Las Vegas hosted nearly 5 million convention attendees, whose spending during their stay directly supported an estimated 38,000 jobs, $2.1 billion in wages and $7.5 billion in economic impact, according to the Economic Impact of Southern Nevada's Tourism Industry report recently published by the LVCVA's Research Center. The LVCC is one of the largest convention centers in North America. In 2022, the facility hosted 56 conventions with a combined attendance of nearly 900,000.

The renovation of the LVCC was set in motion in 2016 during the special session of the Nevada Legislature. Senate Bill No. 1 (SB1) was put in place to help fund the creation of the West Hall and the renovation of the LVCC's existing campus, along with Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas Convention Center District Committee and Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities were established to review and approve renovation plans and financing.

While construction of the $1 billion West Hall moved forward, the renovation of the legacy campus was delayed due to the pandemic. In August 2022, the LVCVA board of directors approved design and construction plans for the legacy campus. The project will be funded with transfers from the LVCVA's general fund, bonds supported by the LVCVA's general revenues and the 0.5 percent room tax authorized by SB1 of the 2016 legislative session and the proceeds from the sale of the 10-acre Riviera parcel.

To learn more about the LVCC, visit LVCVA.com and www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

