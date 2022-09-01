List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hurricane Damaged Bridge in Pennsylvania Getting $4.5M Replacement

Thu September 01, 2022 - Northeast Edition
PennDOT & Patch


Route 232/Bridge going towards Wrightstown in Northampton was damaged in storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. (Photo courtesy of Northampton Police Department)
Route 232/Bridge going towards Wrightstown in Northampton was damaged in storms from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. (Photo courtesy of Northampton Police Department)

One of the aftereffects of the rampage of what was left of Hurricane Ida through eastern Pennsylvania last September was the heavy damage it inflicted on area bridges and roadways.

Among the smaller structures that took a hit from the storm was the Worthington Mill Road bridge over the Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia.

Flood waters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused heavy deterioration to the approaches to the bridge. The one-lane span's destruction caused a closure of Worthington Mill Road between Twining Road and Swamp Road. The roadway is a key link between the townships of Northampton and Wrightstown and carries approximately 2,600 vehicles daily, according to Patch, a local online news source.

Beginning Aug. 29, though, construction crews began replacement efforts at the site of the damaged bridge. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) named H&K Group Inc., from Skipjack, Pa., as the project's general contractor and awarded the company the $4.5 million contract, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

PennDOT estimates the project to last until the summer of 2024, during which the bridge closure will remain in effect.

Under the contract, H&K Group will remove and replace the 68-year-old, single-lane structure with a wider three-span composite prestressed concrete bridge measuring 84 ft. long and 32 ft. wide. The design will allow for two lanes of traffic to across the bridge at one time.

Patch reported that last year's hurricane may have speeded up the replacement of the Worthington Mill Road bridge. Prior to Ida's approach, the bridge was rated to be in poor condition due to its deteriorating concrete deck and steel superstructure. Dodging potholes and traffic had become commonplace in recent years for local motorists.

All scheduled activities in rebuilding the bridge are weather dependent, according to PennDOT.




Today's top stories

USACE Begins Final Stage of $529M, 17-Mile Flood Protection Project in Kansas City

One Year On: Inside Story of Rokbak Rebrand

ABC: Construction Job Openings Up by 22,000 in July

Learn What Your Dealership Needs to Do to Be Ready for New Federal Regulations

Wirtgen's KMA 240(i) Cold Mixing Plant Makes World Premiere

Soil Connect Celebrates Launch of Digital Storefronts

South Carolina's $850M Mega Project

Yancey Bros. Hosts 2022 Cat Global Operator Challenge



 

Read more about...

Bridges H&K Group Inc. Infrastructure Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA