Husqvarna UpCare X — Get Your Next Core Drill As A Service

In addition to the launch of the new Husqvarna DM 400 and DM 430 drill motors, Husqvarna Construction Products also is introducing a new way for contractors to use its eqiupment. UpCare X is Husqvarna's new, full-service leasing solution for contractors.

Husqvarna Construction Products understands that not everyone wants to buy equipment. Sometimes contractors only want to use a piece of equipment for a short timeframe, or they want to be able to upgrade to the latest equipment quickly and easily. That is why Husqvarna has developed a new leasing program, called UpCare X, an extension of the UpCare service contracts platform.

The program will start with the new DM 400 and DM 430 core drill motors and expand to other products in the future.

Here's how it works:

Contractors sign up for a 24 month UpCare X contract

Contractors receive either a new Husqvarna DM 400 or DM 430 core drill motor

Every six months, an identical replacement machine will be shipped to the contractor, newly serviced

Once the replacement machine has arrived, contractors return the original drill motor to Husqvarna

Should the machine need repair between the six months, Husqvarna will send a replacement machine quickly

All costs for periodic maintenance and shipping are included

Contractor benefits:

Unbeatable uptime, contractors are always ready for projects

Focus on contractor's core business, no worries about maintenance planning

Monthly payment, no capital investment

No unexpected expenses, easy to budget

Finance multiple drill motors with UpCare X instead of buying one.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.