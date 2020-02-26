Husqvarna UpCare X — Get Your Next Core Drill As A Service

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Husqvarna UpCare X — Get Your Next Core Drill As A Service

Wed February 26, 2020 - National Edition
Husqvarna


In addition to the launch of the new Husqvarna DM 400 and DM 430 drill motors, Husqvarna Construction Products also is introducing a new way for contractors to use its eqiupment. UpCare X is Husqvarna's new, full-service leasing solution for contractors.
In addition to the launch of the new Husqvarna DM 400 and DM 430 drill motors, Husqvarna Construction Products also is introducing a new way for contractors to use its eqiupment. UpCare X is Husqvarna's new, full-service leasing solution for contractors.

Husqvarna Construction Products understands that not everyone wants to buy equipment. Sometimes contractors only want to use a piece of equipment for a short timeframe, or they want to be able to upgrade to the latest equipment quickly and easily. That is why Husqvarna has developed a new leasing program, called UpCare X, an extension of the UpCare service contracts platform.

The program will start with the new DM 400 and DM 430 core drill motors and expand to other products in the future.

Here's how it works:

  • Contractors sign up for a 24 month UpCare X contract
  • Contractors receive either a new Husqvarna DM 400 or DM 430 core drill motor
  • Every six months, an identical replacement machine will be shipped to the contractor, newly serviced
  • Once the replacement machine has arrived, contractors return the original drill motor to Husqvarna
  • Should the machine need repair between the six months, Husqvarna will send a replacement machine quickly
  • All costs for periodic maintenance and shipping are included

Contractor benefits:

  • Unbeatable uptime, contractors are always ready for projects
  • Focus on contractor's core business, no worries about maintenance planning
  • Monthly payment, no capital investment
  • No unexpected expenses, easy to budget
  • Finance multiple drill motors with UpCare X instead of buying one.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Husqvarna