(L-R) are Tyler Boyd, Boyd Equipment; Allen Patterson, Hydrema; and Mitch Boyd, Boyd Equipment.

Hydrema, a leading articulated dump truck manufacturer, continues to expand its Canadian dealer network with the addition of Boyd Equipment Ltd., headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

"We are proud to welcome Boyd Equipment Ltd. to the Hydrema North America dealer family," said Kris Binder, executive vice president of Hydrema North America.

"Since 1959, Hydrema has played a significant role in earth moving projects largely in Scandinavia and European countries. In the last 20 years, Hydrema has made a footprint worldwide and that presence has now reached Atlantic Canada through Boyd Equipment Ltd."

Established in 2013, Boyd Equipment Ltd., a full-service business specializing in heavy equipment sales, is owned by father and son, Mitch and Tyler Boyd. Mitch has more than 40 years of experience in the equipment business and has successfully owned and operated three dealerships in his career.

In a short period of time, Boyd Equipment Ltd. has become very successful with tremendous customer support for both its dealership and the products it sells, primarily Takeuchi, Link-Belt cranes and Link-Belt excavators.

"We believe Hydrema is going to make a difference in completing the task at hand in new and efficient ways that have never been seen in our area," said Tyler Boyd. "The Maritimes has always been traditional in completing residential, commercial, and agricultural projects and by adding a new style of machinery, it will complement how things get done."

Boyd Equipment Ltd. will now carry Hydrema's entire line of equipment which includes articulated dump trucks, backhoe loaders and wheeled excavators for sale or rent.

"We're excited to welcome Boyd Equipment to Hydrema. This company sets itself apart from others through its integrity, initiative, and innovation. As a family-owned and operated business with decades of heavy equipment experience, Boyd Equipment Ltd. understands the value of hard work and the importance of customer support," said Allen Patterson, Hydrema regional business manager.

"Because of this knowledge, commitment and experience, their existing customer base is strong. They have been intentional in building trusted and valued relationships. We know they will provide Hydrema customers with outstanding service," Patterson continued.

Boyd Equipment Ltd. has been fully trained in the application, sales, parts and service of Hydrema's products, and prompt and professional parts and service support. The company supports Hydrema throughout Atlantic Canada from its Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada location.

For more information, call 506/357-0211 or visit www.boydequipment.net.

A/S Hydrema is a modern, international group of companies, which design, manufacture, and market high-technology earthmoving equipment. Founded in 1959, with production facilities in Weirmar, Germany, Hydrema consists of a broad network of sales and service facilities with subsidiaries in all major western European countries. In 2005, Hydrema established its North American headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., and has since grown its dealer network throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information on Hydrema, call 404/614-1747 or visit www.hydrema.us.

