List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Hyundai Adds Four New Models to HX-A Compact Excavator Product Line

    Tue June 18, 2024 - National Edition
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment


    The new Hyundai HX60A compact excavator employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.
    Photo courtesy of Hyundai
    The new Hyundai HX60A compact excavator employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.
    The new Hyundai HX60A compact excavator employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.   (Photo courtesy of Hyundai) Featuring a compact-radius design, the Hyundai HX55ACR compact excavator is among four new models in the company’s HX-A series.   (Photo courtesy of Hyundai) Zero tail-swing design helps the new Hyundai HX-27AZ compact excavator work efficiently in confined spaces.   (Photo courtesy of Hyundai) The smallest of eight HX-A series compact excavators, the new Hyundai HX17-AZ features a zero tail-swing design. It is available in a canopy-only configuration.   (Photo courtesy of Hyundai)

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America introduced four new models in its HX-A series of compact hydraulic excavators.

    The Hyundai HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A excavators fill in the company's line of compact excavators, the first models of which debuted at ConExpo in 2023.

    With these four new machines, the Hyundai HX-A series compact excavator line now includes eight models.

    All four new models feature low-emission engines that are Tier IV Final compliant. The Hyundai HX17AZ excavator is powered by a Kubota D902 diesel engine with a net power rating of 16.0 hp (11.9 kW), while the HX27AZ features a Kubota D1305 engine rated at 24.4 hp (18.2 kW), the HX55ACR uses a Yanmar 4TNV86CT engine that delivers 47.6 hp (35.5 kW), and the HX60A employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.

    Both the HX17AZ and HX27AZ models are true zero tail-swing machines for working in confined or busy spaces. The HX55ACR is a compact-radius model.

    "Hyundai HX-A Series compact excavators set the new standard in compact equipment. These machines represent a new generation of technology built on decades of Hyundai engineering and manufacturing excellence," said Jeff Pate, VP of compact sales, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. "What we hear from contractors since introducing the HX-A series models last year is that when they purchase a ‘base' model from Hyundai, they appreciate it comes packed with standard features."

    Photo courtesy of Hyundai

    Featuring a compact-radius design, the Hyundai HX55ACR compact excavator is among four new models in the company's HX-A series.

    Standard Features Boost Performance, Productivity

    The HX55ACR is equipped with a standard load-sensing hydraulic system that reduces wear and tear on hydraulic components while helping to ensure reliable performance and efficiency, simplified operation and reduced fuel consumption. The HX17AZ and HX27AZ models feature conventional open center hydraulic systems. Standard adjustable hydraulic flow control through the cluster on all four models lets the operator easily set optimum flow range for multiple attachments and switch between them, using a two-way diverter valve that directs hydraulic flow to either of two attachments simultaneously.

    All four models feature a 5-in. full color LCD monitor. Standard boom, arm and bucket cylinder guards protect the digging end of the machine. Other standard features include a hydraulic quick coupler and an integrated utility lifting hook.

    The HX55ACR and HX60A models offer standard blade float, which automatically forces the blade down to ensure consistent backfilling and grading. Auto engine idle — also standard on the HX55ACR and HX60A — optimizes fuel efficiency by reducing engine speed when the excavator is not in use. And standard auto-shift travel speed allows seamless transition between high and low travel speeds for increased efficiency and productivity in moving the excavator around the job site.

    The HX17AZ has an operating weight of 4,370 lb. (1,980 kg), dig depth of 8 ft. (2.44 m), and bucket breakout force of 3,668 lbf (1,664 kgf). The HX27AZ has an operating weight of 6,140 lb. (2,478 kg) in its canopy configuration, dig depth of 8 ft. 10 in. (2.7 m), and bucket breakout force of 4,613 lbf (2,093 kgf).

    The HX55ACR has an operating weight of 12,600 lb. (5,715 kg), dig depth of 12 ft. 8 in. (3.86 m), and bucket breakout force of 8,354 lbf (3,789 kgf). The HX60A in its standard cab configuration has an operating weight of 13,580 lb. (6,160 kg), dig depth of 12 ft. 4 in. (3.77 m), and bucket breakout force of 9,461 lbf (4,292 kgf).

    Specifications described here are preliminary and subject to adjustment.

    Photo courtesy of Hyundai

    Zero tail-swing design helps the new Hyundai HX-27AZ compact excavator work efficiently in confined spaces.

    Industry's Leading Standard Warranty

    The new Hyundai compact excavator models are covered by the Hyundai standard warranty of three years or 3,000 hours plus a five-year, 10,000-hour structural warranty, with optional Hyundai extended warranties.

    All three models are further protected by five years' free use of Hi MATE, Hyundai's proprietary remote management system that allows 24/7 global tracking and monitoring of engine, hydraulics, electrical systems and other key components to facilitate preventive maintenance and reduce downtime.

    Photo courtesy of Hyundai

    The smallest of eight HX-A series compact excavators, the new Hyundai HX17-AZ features a zero tail-swing design. It is available in a canopy-only configuration.

    For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: Idaho, Wyoming Working On Teton Pass Road Repairs

    Ohio's Akron Beltway Project Is Largest in District 4 History

    Lindy Leads I-79 'S Bend' Project in Pennsylvania

    Seven Ways Tech Is Turbocharging Warehouses, Factories

    American Pavement Specialists Paves Way in New England, Beyond

    McCann Industries Focuses On Investing to Support Road Building Contractor

    McCoy Group, SkillBridge Partner to Assist With Training

    Martin Equipment Breaks Ground On New Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Facility



     

    Read more about...

    Compact Excavators Excavators HD Hyundai Construction Equipment-North America Hyundai Mini / Compact Equipment New Products







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA