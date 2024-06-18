Photo courtesy of Hyundai The new Hyundai HX60A compact excavator employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America introduced four new models in its HX-A series of compact hydraulic excavators.

The Hyundai HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A excavators fill in the company's line of compact excavators, the first models of which debuted at ConExpo in 2023.

With these four new machines, the Hyundai HX-A series compact excavator line now includes eight models.

All four new models feature low-emission engines that are Tier IV Final compliant. The Hyundai HX17AZ excavator is powered by a Kubota D902 diesel engine with a net power rating of 16.0 hp (11.9 kW), while the HX27AZ features a Kubota D1305 engine rated at 24.4 hp (18.2 kW), the HX55ACR uses a Yanmar 4TNV86CT engine that delivers 47.6 hp (35.5 kW), and the HX60A employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.

Both the HX17AZ and HX27AZ models are true zero tail-swing machines for working in confined or busy spaces. The HX55ACR is a compact-radius model.

"Hyundai HX-A Series compact excavators set the new standard in compact equipment. These machines represent a new generation of technology built on decades of Hyundai engineering and manufacturing excellence," said Jeff Pate, VP of compact sales, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. "What we hear from contractors since introducing the HX-A series models last year is that when they purchase a ‘base' model from Hyundai, they appreciate it comes packed with standard features."

Standard Features Boost Performance, Productivity

The HX55ACR is equipped with a standard load-sensing hydraulic system that reduces wear and tear on hydraulic components while helping to ensure reliable performance and efficiency, simplified operation and reduced fuel consumption. The HX17AZ and HX27AZ models feature conventional open center hydraulic systems. Standard adjustable hydraulic flow control through the cluster on all four models lets the operator easily set optimum flow range for multiple attachments and switch between them, using a two-way diverter valve that directs hydraulic flow to either of two attachments simultaneously.

All four models feature a 5-in. full color LCD monitor. Standard boom, arm and bucket cylinder guards protect the digging end of the machine. Other standard features include a hydraulic quick coupler and an integrated utility lifting hook.

The HX55ACR and HX60A models offer standard blade float, which automatically forces the blade down to ensure consistent backfilling and grading. Auto engine idle — also standard on the HX55ACR and HX60A — optimizes fuel efficiency by reducing engine speed when the excavator is not in use. And standard auto-shift travel speed allows seamless transition between high and low travel speeds for increased efficiency and productivity in moving the excavator around the job site.

The HX17AZ has an operating weight of 4,370 lb. (1,980 kg), dig depth of 8 ft. (2.44 m), and bucket breakout force of 3,668 lbf (1,664 kgf). The HX27AZ has an operating weight of 6,140 lb. (2,478 kg) in its canopy configuration, dig depth of 8 ft. 10 in. (2.7 m), and bucket breakout force of 4,613 lbf (2,093 kgf).

The HX55ACR has an operating weight of 12,600 lb. (5,715 kg), dig depth of 12 ft. 8 in. (3.86 m), and bucket breakout force of 8,354 lbf (3,789 kgf). The HX60A in its standard cab configuration has an operating weight of 13,580 lb. (6,160 kg), dig depth of 12 ft. 4 in. (3.77 m), and bucket breakout force of 9,461 lbf (4,292 kgf).

Specifications described here are preliminary and subject to adjustment.

Industry's Leading Standard Warranty

The new Hyundai compact excavator models are covered by the Hyundai standard warranty of three years or 3,000 hours plus a five-year, 10,000-hour structural warranty, with optional Hyundai extended warranties.

All three models are further protected by five years' free use of Hi MATE, Hyundai's proprietary remote management system that allows 24/7 global tracking and monitoring of engine, hydraulics, electrical systems and other key components to facilitate preventive maintenance and reduce downtime.

For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.

