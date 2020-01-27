(L-R) are Shaun Galligan, HCEA district manager — Southeast; Jason Wainwright, NED VP sales NC; M.S. Kang, HCEA president; and Eli Bello, HCEA district manager — South Central

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas hosted a dealer dinner in conjunction with the AED Summit in Chicago Jan. 14 to 16, 2020. The AED Summit is a premier industry event where construction equipment distributors, manufacturers and service providers are brought together able to connect with peers under one roof.

The dinner represented by 40 dealer management as well as several Cummins representatives offered an opportunity for the attendant to exchange good wishes for 2020 and share some best practices. The dinner was followed by a short presentation by Stan Park, vice president of distribution and marketing, to highlight some key topics in 2020 that include Hyundai's technology innovations in motion, new model introduction, retail support, ConExpo preparation, and a milestone 30-year partnership between Hyundai and Cummins.

M.S.Kang, president of HCEA, presented 2019 Top Dealer Award to the following dealers while the Dealer of the Year award went to National Equipment Dealers.

2019 Hyundai Dealer of the Year: National Equipment Dealers (NED). NED now represents Hyundai Construction Equipment across the Carolinas, Florida and parts of Texas, through a recent merger of Four Seasons Equipment, May Heavy Equipment, Rob's Hydraulics Inc. and Earthmovers Equipment.

In addition to the dealer of the year award, additional top dealer awards were presented to the following Hyundai dealers: Highway Equipment Company, RECO Equipment Inc., Chappell Tractor, Porter Group U.S.A., Crosby Equipment Co., Rueter's Equipment, MECOM Equipment and A. Montano Equipment Co.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas' North American dealer network includes more than 75 dealerships operating more than 180 locations offering sales, service, and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit www.hceamericas.com.