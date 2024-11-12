Hyundai Construction Equipment North America expands its dozer line with the introduction of the 146 hp Hyundai HD130. Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine and advanced features like a 2D grading system, the HD130 offers superior visibility, control, and accuracy, making it ideal for a wide range of earthmoving applications.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Available in two configurations, the HD130 can be ordered as either an LGP (low ground pressure) model or in an XL configuration.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America announced the expansion of its crawler dozer product line with the availability of a second model, the 146 net hp (107 kW) Hyundai HD130.

The HD series, introduced earlier this year with the launch of the HD100, broadens the Hyundai line of earthmoving equipment, which already includes wheel loaders, crawler excavators, wheeled excavators, articulated dump trucks, skid steers and compact track loaders, as well as equipment designed for material handling in specialized applications.

"The new Hyundai HD130 dozer gives our customers the choice of a heavier-duty model that delivers higher productivity for larger jobs," said Dale McLemore, director of sales, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. "An expanded dozer product line helps demonstrate Hyundai's commitment to providing the right solution for a wide range of earthmoving and material-handling applications."

The Hyundai HD130 dozer is a 15-ton-class machine equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder Perkins 1204J engine that meets Tier IV Final emissions standards. Available in two configurations, the HD130 can be ordered as either an LGP (low ground pressure) model or in an XL configuration. The LGP model has an operational weight of 33,730 lb. (15,300 kg) and ground pressure of 4.98 psi (34.3 kPa), while the XL configuration weighs 31,907 lb. (14,500 kg) with a ground pressure of 6.16 psi (42.2 kPa). Both configurations feature a track length of 8 ft. 11 in. A hydrostatic transmission provides smooth control of speed and torque while enhancing ease of operation.

Visibility

The HD130 provides excellent visibility for enhanced operator confidence and productivity. The cooling system is in the rear of the machine, and the in-line pre-cleaner is under the hood for an unobstructed view to the blade. Full-length doors help enhance visibility to the sides. Four high-illumination LED lights also are standard to improve visibility in low-light working conditions.

Control, Accuracy

The Hyundai HD130 dozer comes standard with a 2D grading system that simplifies precision grading for novice operators. The system controls the blade functions, enabling faster and more accurate grading without the need for GPS or lasers.

Standard electrohydraulic controls enhance ease of operation and accuracy, and the ergonomically designed joystick helps reduce operator fatigue. Blade movement, slope and tilt can be adjusted to three different levels of control via the monitor.

Standard, Optional Features

Standard features include a ROPS/FOPS cabin, 6-way dozer blade, rearview camera, 8-in. display, high-illumination LED lights, rotating beacon and track guard, seat belt warning and piping for a ripper. Also standard is an oscillating track system for stable ground contact and improved operator comfort.

Available options include full track guarding, forestry cabin guard (top and front) additional work lamps, parallel ripper and a towing draw bar.

Other key specifications include maximum travel speed of 5.6 mph, eight lower track rollers, and shoe width of 30 in. with LGP blade.

Superior Grading Precision

The standard 6-way, variable-angle-pitch dozer blade — with a maximum angle of 25 degrees — delivers more precision when grading or moving dirt, clay and other materials. The standard blade float function is ideal for fine finishing or smooth back-grading. The HD130 is compatible with grading technologies that help even novice operators work faster and more precisely, save time and fuel, and maximize productivity.

The HD130 dozer comes Trimble-ready from the factory, so Trimble Machine Control can easily be installed, offering enhanced precision and guidance for complex designs and construction projects. This feature allows for more accurate and efficient operation in challenging work environments.

For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.

