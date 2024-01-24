List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Hyundai Hydraulic Excavators Deliver Speed, Power, Control, Productivity

    Wed January 24, 2024 - National Edition
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment


    Hyundai HX-A series excavator models feature Cummins Performance Series diesel engines that comply with Tier IV Final and international Stage 5 emissions-control standards.
    Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment
    Hyundai HX-A series excavator models feature Cummins Performance Series diesel engines that comply with Tier IV Final and international Stage 5 emissions-control standards.
    Hyundai HX-A series excavator models feature Cummins Performance Series diesel engines that comply with Tier IV Final and international Stage 5 emissions-control standards.   (Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment) The Hyundai wheeled excavator product line includes four HW series models and one 9A series compact model well suited to a wide range of on-road and off-road applications.   (Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment)

    Hydraulic excavators from HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America are known for fast cycle speeds, impressive hydraulic power, precision control and reliable productivity. The robust upper and lower frame structure can endure external shock and heavy workloads for many thousands of hours, according to the manufacturer.

    Hyundai HX-A series medium to large crawler excavators bring a combination of power, performance and fuel efficiency to applications ranging from construction, digging trenches or foundations, road work, handling materials, laying pipe, moving earth, demolition or dredging.

    Hyundai currently offers 17 medium to large excavator models, covering all size classes from 15-to 100-ton.

    Hyundai HX-A series excavator models feature Cummins Performance Series diesel engines that comply with Tier IV Final and international Stage 5 emissions-control standards.

    "Combined with Hyundai engineering and product design expertise, Cummins Performance Series engines enable our customers to achieve substantial performance gains from a smaller, lighter power package. Customers experience more than a 10-percent increase in power and a nearly 20-percent increase in torque compared to previous engines, all while using less fuel," said Joe Hodges, product manager, excavators, Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

    Cummins Performance Series engines integrate the newest aftertreatment system — the Single Module — with leading combustion and air-handling technology to be Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)-free. These engines offer a simpler installation with lower installed costs.

    Compact Excavators Bring Big Power to Small Spaces

    Through its HX-A and 9A series, Hyundai currently offers 11 compact excavator models that combine power, efficiency and reliability with the ability to work productively in smaller spaces. Models range in operating weight as low as 3,747 lb. on up to 20,290 lb. All machines feature a boom swing function that can swing 75 degrees to the left and 50 degrees to the right for efficient work in congested areas. Select models offer zero-tail swing to allow for even more flexibility in tight spaces, yet with all the speed, precision, power and performance needed for heavy construction applications.

    Standard features such as large dozer blades, quick couplers for attachments and auxiliary hydraulic piping enable operators to take on a variety of jobs with precision and control. The Hyundai HX series compact excavators offer even more standard features such as load-sensing hydraulics, blade float, cylinder guards, lifting hook and password security.

    Wheeled Excavators Provide Edge in On-Road Applications

    The Hyundai wheeled excavator product line includes four HW series models and one 9A series compact model well suited to a wide range of on-road and off-road applications. These Tier IV-Final-compliant wheeled excavators deliver improved perfor-mance, increased fuel efficiency, superior travel speeds on the road, an enhanced cab and added safety features.

    Industry-Leading Warranties, Telematics Systems Provide Protection

    All Hyundai hydraulic excavators are protected by the Hyundai standard warranty of 3 years or 3,000 hours plus a 5-year, 10,000-hour structural warranty. Optional Hyundai extended warranties are available.

    Hyundai construction machines are further protected by five years' free use of Hi MATE, Hyundai's proprietary remote management system that allows 24/7 global tracking and monitoring of engine, hydraulics, electrical systems and other key components to facili-tate preventive maintenance and reduce downtime.

    For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




