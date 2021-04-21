Equipmentdown-arrow
Hyundai Welcomes New District Sales Manager Brown

Wed April 21, 2021 - West Edition #9
Hyundai


Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc. announced the addition of Matt Brown to the CE sales team. Brown will be responsible for assisting Hyundai dealers across the Western region of the U.S.

Originally from Calhoun, Ga., Brown joins Hyundai Construction Equipment with more than 11 years of varied territory sales experience, most recently working as a regional sales manager of another construction OEM. Brown currently lives in Dallas, Texas, and enjoys working out, playing golf and being outdoors in his spare time.

"We are excited to welcome Matt on board with us at Hyundai," said Mike Ross, HCEA vice president of CE sales. "Matt's customer focus and sales management skills will make him a significant asset to support our Western district dealers and their customers."




