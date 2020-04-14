--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
IAAP Holds 2020 Convention, Safety Conference in Springfield

Tue April 14, 2020 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG



The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers' 52nd Annual Convention combined with the Aggregate Miner Safety Conference was held in Springfield, Ill., March 4 to 5, 2020, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The first day was capped by an opening reception, which offered more time for convention attendees to visit the expo and network with others and participate in a live auction to benefit IAAP's political action committee.

Other highlights included:

  • The Aggregates 101/102 program, offered by the IAAP Specifications & Technical Committee, which taught basic geology, uses of aggregates, production methods and desired characteristics.
  • The Aggregate Miner Safety Conference, where attendees received Reasonable Suspicion Supervisor Training in the Era of Marijuana at Work and learned about MSHA's priority concerns and safety initiatives.
  • Chuck Cantrel spoke about safety around water along with Dale Anderson who identified and explained behaviors that lead to accidents.
  • The IAAP Public Information and Education Committee members selling 50/50 raffle tickets raising money for their educational efforts. Wyatt Miller (Mill Creek Mining) purchased the winning ticket and was awarded $2,458.

IAAP Committee chairs reported their past accomplishments and future goals. Jason Schlee (Vulcan Materials) was recognized for serving as chair of the Safety Committee; Aaron Ozinga (Ozinga Materials) passed the IAAP President honors to Jack Keeler (LafargeHolcim); special recognition was given to Don Mikulic (Weis Earth Science Museum) for years of service to the industry and as a founding member of the IAAP's Teachers Workshop program.

The IAAP convention once again proved to be a great opportunity for members to socialize, network and make business contacts. CEG





