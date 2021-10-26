List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
IAAP Sees Strong Support at Its Annual Golf Outing

Tue October 26, 2021 - Midwest Edition #22
IAAP


A beautiful day welcomed 183 golfers to the Sept. 16 golf outing held at WeaverRidge and Coyote Creek golf clubs in Peoria, Ill. Due to the strong support of everyone attending, this outing raised $10,920 for the IAAP Political Action Committee. PIE Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising a total of $780 for the IAAP's Rocks, Minerals & Mining Workshop for Illinois teachers.

This golf outing offers a unique opportunity to have fun and visit with friends in the industry. Using a scramble format, the event proved to be highly-competitive once again. In addition to golf, Dimond Bros. Insurance sponsored a challenge hole at WeaverRidge in which Terry Estes of Pomp's Tire drove a marshmallow 120 ft. down the fairway. Angie Nickel (LafargeHolcim) purchased the winning 50/50 raffle ticket.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions that prevented gathering for the traditional trophy awards ceremony, everyone agreed it was a really fine day to be playing golf.

To view the results video and pictures from the outing on the IAAP website, visit iaap-aggregates.org/golf-outing.html.

WeaverRidge Results

1st Place — Hanson Material Service team of Scott Malpasuto, Tim Theobald, Blake Donaghue and Scott Peters

2nd Place — Andrew Ivelia and Mike Saban (Vulcan Materials), Rob Summers and Kyle Behnke (Open Road Asphalt)

3rd Place — Alta Equipment team of Aaron King, Mike Heuser, Brad Beaulieu and Joe Malone

Longest Drive at #1 — Tyler Grigsby (Hanson Material Service)

Closest to Pin at #8 — Josh Kunde (William Charles Construction)

Closest to Pin at #12 — Dale Cashmer (VCNA Prairie)

Longest Putt at #18 — Brian Jockisch (Buckley Powder)

Coyote Creek Results

1st Place — Scott Napiece and Jimmy Johnson (RB Scott), Steve Novak (Hanson Material Service) and Nick Pyszka (Tema Isenmann)

2nd Place — Troy Kutz, Josh Quinn, Dan Johnson (Bluff City Materials) and Jason Zeibert (Finkbiner Equipment)

3rd Place — Ben Hornsey (Hanson Material Service), Mark Rademaker (American Bin & Conveyor), Erin Van Brooker (Bowser-Morner) and Hamilton White (Turnkey)

Closest to the Pin at #6 — Jon Gombis (Ozinga Materials)

Longest Drive at #9 — Josh Quinn (Bluff City Materials)

Closest to the Pin at #11 — Scott Napiecek (RB Scott)

Longest Putt at #18 — Steve Nelson (Tri-Con Materials) CEG

(CEG would like to thank IAAP for contributing photos and captions for this article.)

The golfers at Coyote Creek prepare to begin their round of golf.
Angie Nickel of LafargeHolcim won this year’s 50/50 raffle.
(L-R) are Nick Pyszka of Tema Isenmann; Scott Napiecek of RB Scott; Bruce Troxel of RB Scott; Steve Novak of Hanson Material Service; and Jimmy Johnson of RB Scott.
Mark Rademaker (R) of American Bin & Conveyor lines up a putt while (L-R) Erin Van Brooker of Bowser Morner Testing Laboratory; Ben Hornsey of Hanson Material Service; and Hamilton White of Turnkey Processing Solutions look on.
The Ozinga Materials team of (L-R) Carolyn Kloese, Mark Franklin, Jon Gombis and Andy Aardema came ready to play.
The Orica team of James Deininger, Tacio Ferreira, Marc Rury and Kyle Heins joined up for IAAP’s annual golf outing.
Brad Kandel and Jason Kennell of Peoria Concrete and Jeff Barnett and Jason Cooper of Van Keppel Equipment enjoy a round of golf on a beautiful day.
Steve Nelson and Ron Kastor of Tri-Con Materials; Brad Bruins of Advanced Asphalt; and Mike Maynard of TCI Manufacturing hit the links.
Tony Fiorentini is at the Dimond Bros. Insurance challenge hole tent.
Brian Jockish, Hunter Strope and Trevor Miller, all of Buckley Powder, and Caleb Strope of Sauls Seismic joined other members for IAAP’s annual golf outing.
Steve Novak of Hanson Material Service won a Monster Spark portable Bluetooth speaker in the raffle.




