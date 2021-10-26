A beautiful day welcomed 183 golfers to the Sept. 16 golf outing held at WeaverRidge and Coyote Creek golf clubs in Peoria, Ill. Due to the strong support of everyone attending, this outing raised $10,920 for the IAAP Political Action Committee. PIE Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising a total of $780 for the IAAP's Rocks, Minerals & Mining Workshop for Illinois teachers.

This golf outing offers a unique opportunity to have fun and visit with friends in the industry. Using a scramble format, the event proved to be highly-competitive once again. In addition to golf, Dimond Bros. Insurance sponsored a challenge hole at WeaverRidge in which Terry Estes of Pomp's Tire drove a marshmallow 120 ft. down the fairway. Angie Nickel (LafargeHolcim) purchased the winning 50/50 raffle ticket.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions that prevented gathering for the traditional trophy awards ceremony, everyone agreed it was a really fine day to be playing golf.

To view the results video and pictures from the outing on the IAAP website, visit iaap-aggregates.org/golf-outing.html.

WeaverRidge Results

1st Place — Hanson Material Service team of Scott Malpasuto, Tim Theobald, Blake Donaghue and Scott Peters

2nd Place — Andrew Ivelia and Mike Saban (Vulcan Materials), Rob Summers and Kyle Behnke (Open Road Asphalt)

3rd Place — Alta Equipment team of Aaron King, Mike Heuser, Brad Beaulieu and Joe Malone

Longest Drive at #1 — Tyler Grigsby (Hanson Material Service)

Closest to Pin at #8 — Josh Kunde (William Charles Construction)

Closest to Pin at #12 — Dale Cashmer (VCNA Prairie)

Longest Putt at #18 — Brian Jockisch (Buckley Powder)

Coyote Creek Results

1st Place — Scott Napiece and Jimmy Johnson (RB Scott), Steve Novak (Hanson Material Service) and Nick Pyszka (Tema Isenmann)

2nd Place — Troy Kutz, Josh Quinn, Dan Johnson (Bluff City Materials) and Jason Zeibert (Finkbiner Equipment)

3rd Place — Ben Hornsey (Hanson Material Service), Mark Rademaker (American Bin & Conveyor), Erin Van Brooker (Bowser-Morner) and Hamilton White (Turnkey)

Closest to the Pin at #6 — Jon Gombis (Ozinga Materials)

Longest Drive at #9 — Josh Quinn (Bluff City Materials)

Closest to the Pin at #11 — Scott Napiecek (RB Scott)

Longest Putt at #18 — Steve Nelson (Tri-Con Materials) CEG

(CEG would like to thank IAAP for contributing photos and captions for this article.)

