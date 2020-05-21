--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
ICUEE, Now the Utility Expo, Earns Number Two Spot in 'Top Trade Shows' List

Thu May 21, 2020 - National Edition
AEM


ICUEE hosted its largest show ever in 2019 with more than 1,000 exhibitors on over 1.3 million square feet of show space.
Over the years, ICUEE has become the utility industry's premier platform for growth and that was recognized when ICUEE won the number-two spot in the annual Top Trade Show list produced by the Trade Show News Network (TSNN).

TSNN is an online information resource for the exhibitions and events industry and ranks the top trade shows in the United States by exhibit space size.

ICUEE recently underwent a complete brand overhaul with its name changing to The Utility Expo. This all-inclusive name better reflects The Utility Expo experience – an event that introduces professionals from all utility sectors to the new equipment, ideas and innovations they need – all in one place, according to the association.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Trade Show News Network for the success of ICUEE on its largest show ever," said John Rozum, director, Ag & Utility Exhibitions and Events and show director of ICUEE and now The Utility Expo.

"From humble beginnings in a farm field in Elburn, Ill., in 1964 to the premier platform for growth and development in the utility industry. We will continuously look for new ways to help the show deliver even more value for top manufacturers, service providers and utility professionals."

ICUEE hosted its largest show ever in 2019 with more than 1,000 exhibitors on over 1.3 million square feet of show space. The show also was recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine in their "Fastest 50" growing trade shows award when the 2019 show saw its previous attendance record shattered by eight percent, welcoming over 19,000 attendees.

The Utility Expo looks to break even more records at its next show taking place from Sept. 28 to 30, 2021, returning to Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit www.theutilityexpo.com.



